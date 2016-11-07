SFCC opens regular season with McDonald’s Classic

State Fair Community College basketball tipped off Nov. 4-5 with the McDonald’s Classic at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

The men’s team cruised through a 95-76 victory Friday over College of Faith Faith, and pulled away from Murray State 99-86 in the final game of the McDonald’s Classic on Saturday.

Missouri State-West Plains men’s basketball team defeated Murray State 82-71 Friday, and downed College of Faith 113-79 Saturday.

The Lady Roadrunners scored 109 in a season-opening victory Friday over over John Wood Community College. Hosting No. 7 ranked Kirkwood, the Lady Roadrunners shot 25 percent in the first half and lost 74-61.

While discussing a handful of no-calls in a physical first half, head coach Kevin Bucher was issued a pair of technical fouls and exited before halftime. He said he expected a tough, competitive game with Kirkwood, but did not regret defending his players.

“There were foul counts that weren’t very good, I thought,” Bucher said. “We were getting kids that were getting bloodied. I am extremely proud of coach (Rich) Biddulph and the players, of how they responded in the second half.”

Kirkwood’s lead melted to single-digits in the third quarter. Olivia Usher and and Simone Goods combined for 45 points to lead the Lady Eagles past State Fair.

Danae’ Cole led the Lady Roadrunners with 16 points, Takayla Gunter had 11, and Alexis Cowan scored 10 points with five rebounds.

The Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners face Fort Scott on the road Tuesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Catie Kaifes runs for a layup Saturday during a 74-61 State Fair loss to the Kirkwood Lady Eagles. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0557.jpg Catie Kaifes runs for a layup Saturday during a 74-61 State Fair loss to the Kirkwood Lady Eagles. Alex Agueros | Democrat Jamar Kemp pivots for space Saturday during a 99-86 McDonald’s Classic victory over Murray State. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0578.jpg Jamar Kemp pivots for space Saturday during a 99-86 McDonald’s Classic victory over Murray State. Alex Agueros | Democrat Vonny Irvin defends a Murray State guard Saturday during a 99-86 victory at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0657.jpg Vonny Irvin defends a Murray State guard Saturday during a 99-86 victory at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

