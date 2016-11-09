Sedalia golfers win senior 2-ball

Randy Ditto, left, and Wayne Pacheco, of Sedalia, pose for a photo after winning low gross honors last week in the 50-and-over senior 2-ball event at Railwood Country Club in Holt’s Summit, Missouri.
The pair shot a 12-under par 60 in one round. Ditto and Pacheco carded 10 birdies, one eagle and seven pars. It took a 4-under performance on the back nine to edge Jim and Bert Haute, of Jefferson City, by one stroke.
Democrat staff
