Tigers’ Hagedorn signs with Jefferson College

Smith-Cotton High School senior Nick Hagedorn on Tuesday, Nov. 15, accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.

Hagedorn, a catcher and second baseman, is a three-time varsity letter winner. He was named to both the All-West Central Conference baseball team and the All-District team each of the past three years.

“Ever since Nick joined the program as a freshman, he has been a leader for us,” said S-C baseball Head Coach Kyle Zimmerman. “He works extremely hard and provides a great example for our younger players on and off the field. He is a student of the game and is always trying to find ways to improve not only himself but the team as well.”

Pat Evers, Jefferson College baseball head coach, said, “We are thrilled to add Nick to our program. We had a huge need for adding a catcher to our recruiting class this year and feel like Nick is a perfect fit for us both on and off the field. We are looking for him to come in and make an immediate impact for us at a very important position.”

Zimmerman added, “It has been a great pleasure to get to coach (Hagedorn) and I’m excited for him as he takes this next step on his journey.”

Smith-Cotton High School senior Nick Hagedorn on Tuesday accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Seated with him are his parents, Aubrey and Tony; back row, from left, S-C High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatt, S-C baseball assistant coach Brent Hodge, S-C baseball head coach Kyle Zimmerman, S-C strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Bartz, and S-C Athletic Director Rob Davis. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_HagedornSigns1.jpg Smith-Cotton High School senior Nick Hagedorn on Tuesday accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Seated with him are his parents, Aubrey and Tony; back row, from left, S-C High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatt, S-C baseball assistant coach Brent Hodge, S-C baseball head coach Kyle Zimmerman, S-C strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Bartz, and S-C Athletic Director Rob Davis. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200