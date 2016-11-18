Make the most of the last few days of deer season

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Missouri’s statewide firearms deer harvest stood at 179,031 of which 97,512 (54.4 percent) were antlered bucks. Pettis County–which is within the four-point antler zone had recorded 1,342 deer of which 649 (48.4 percent) were antlered bucks. Meanwhile, Cooper County–which has no antler point restrictions this year–had produced 1,449 deer, of which 868 (59.9 percent) were antlered bucks.

Some of you will cheer those statistics, and others will jeer them. I’m just going to point out that antler point restrictions shift hunting pressure onto does — which should decrease the total number of deer available the following year — while removing antler point restrictions has the opposite effect. Either one could be the best approach, depending on management goals.

Whether or not those statistics influence where you’ll hunt, the best days of the November firearms season run from right now through Tuesday evening.

But how could that be, given the number of deer that have already been removed from the herd? While the harvest numbers are indeed impressive, they represent less than eight percent of the pre-season deer herd. This reduction in numbers isn’t spread evenly across the state, of course, but even on public land, there are many more places where there are still plenty of deer than there are where the herd has already been over exploited.

One thing that is true statewide is that hunting pressure has been reduced to a tiny fraction of what it was on opening weekend. If other people’s blaze orange isn’t your favorite color, the last few days of the season are meant for you.

If the forecast can be believed — and surely no meteorologist would lie to a deer hunter — the final days of this year’s deer season should be something special.

The long-awaited arrival of sub-freezing temperatures will inevitably trigger a tremendous upsurge in daytime deer activity, primarily because the animals will be able to move about without overheating, but also because temperature is one of the several factors that influence rutting behavior.

Playing the odds is always one of the most important factors in successful deer hunting, and that’s never more true than when the “time clock” is rapidly winding down. Stands that guard travel corridors are by far the best bet. If the stand can be located where a terrain feature restricts the width of the corridor, so much the better. At this late date, do as little as possible — preferably nothing — to improve the view from the stand.

In theory, deer are most likely to be moving along a travel corridor the first two hours after first light, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the last half hour shooting is legal. Even so, a deer — including a trophy buck — might be using a travel corridor at any time of the day.

Therefore, playing the odds means occupying your stand from at least an hour before sunrise until a half-hour after sunset. Believe me, I know from a lot of personal experience just how hard that is. Or at least it is for most of us. By the time he was in his early teens, my son Aaron had enough willpower to sit in an elevated stand all day. He made it pay, too. In fact, two years in a row, he killed nice bucks while the rest of us were relaxing around the campfire, eating lunch.

When I intend to pull an “all-dayer,” I add a small backpack, filled with water bottles, a nourishing lunch, extra snacks and a two-quart container for use as an urinal, to my regular gear.

If urinating into a container while 16-feet above the ground poses a problem, a black bear guide once told me that wild animals — including super-sensitive bears — ignore human urine. So if necessary, climb down and urinate as close to the stand as possible. Also stay close to the stand, if you have to get down to stretch your legs, because deer do pay attention to the movement and scent you’ll generate, if you start wandering around.

The truth be told, I fare much better in ground blinds when I intend to stay all day, but positioning a ground blind is a lot trickier than many hunters believe. I have no idea why this should be the case, but turkeys, which have color vision and are afraid of everything, ignore blinds even if they stick out like sore thumbs while deer, which lack color vision and supposedly have trouble identifying immobile objects, are very wary of blinds that suddenly appear in their habitat.

Fortunately, “little things” like backing the blind into heavy cover — you should only have the window of one side open anyway — and making sure it will be in deep shade as much of the day as possible will go a long way toward making the blind you set up yesterday a decent place to hunt tomorrow. At least I sure hope so, because I’m thinking seriously about setting up a ground blind tomorrow for my daughter and I to hunt out of Sunday.

But no matter how or where you hunt, don’t waste the last days of the season at home. And if you see a guy wearing a blaze orange cap and vest, wave. It might be me.

Gerald Scott can be reached at [email protected]

