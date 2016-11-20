Roadrunners split Stone Laser Imaging Classic

State Fair men’s basketball split a pair of games Nov. 18-19 in Sedalia, but were not without its chances to win both contests in the Stone Laser Imaging Classic.

The Roadrunners routed Westminster’s junior varsity Friday 118-74, but lost 69-68 Saturday hosting Kennedy-King College.

Amir Smith scored 29, Onteral Woodson, Jr. had 22 and Corey Mendez and Lorenzo Lawrence II scored 16 points apiece against Westminster.

Mendez led all scorers Saturday with 25 points. The Statesmen led by as much as 13 when SFCC stormed back into contention with a 14-2 run. Woodson’s 3-pointer brought State Fair within two points with less than four minutes to play. Jamar Kemp made one of two free throws to make it 64-63, Kennedy-King.

Vonny Irvin, who had four points, five assists and two rebounds Saturday, slipped during State Fair’s shot at the lead with under a minute to play.

Arthur Sutton stepped in play on the ensuing inbounds, and State Fair had three seconds for another shot. Irvin and Smith missed off the rim, and the Statesmen escaped.

State Fair (5-2) was 20 for 34 shooting free throws Saturday, and head head coach Kevin Thomas said those points, and a lack of rebounds, proved costly.

“We didn’t rebound the ball very well,” Thomas said. “We didn’t make free throws which, in close games, you have to make free throws. We shot 58 percent tonight, if we shoot 65, 60, I think we win the game.”

Willie Jimerson Jr., the top scorer for SFCC, is currently suspended by coach’s decision. His loss left the Roadrunner backcourt taller than the Statesmen.

Thomas said Kennedy-King’s 15 offensive rebounds were all the more disappointing, given the State Fair size advantage.

“That’s kind of the way it goes,” Thomas said. “A lot of that comes is just effort.”

SFCC hosts North Arkansas College 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedaila.

Amir Smith rises for a shot against Kennedy-King during a 69-68 loss Saturday at home. Corey Mendez dribbles past a Statesman guard Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Russel Baker elevates for a layup Saturday during a 69-68 loss to Kennedy-King in Sedalia. He finished with six points.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

