SFCC women run away with Stone Laser Imaging Classic

After a 2-3 start to 2016-17, head coach Kevin Bucher and Lady Roadrunners were beginning to have doubts about its season.

So, to prepare for a pair of home games with Central Community College and Malcolm X College in the Stone Laser Imaging Classic, Bucher stayed true to the State Fair moniker. The Lady Roadrunners ran.

The miles payed off Nov. 18-19, as SFCC won both games by more than 60 points: 130-67 over Central, and 101-32 over Malcolm X.

“It all started this week,” Bucher said. “We ran a lot this week, because we weren’t playing as well as we should have been playing.

“It came to a point Thursday, the girls were coming back saying, ‘We’re sore, we’re sore,’ which, we were going to have a light day on Thursday, but, they have got to know how hard we have to play. And, our game is transition … This week was a great week to get back and focus on that.”

Maya Brewer led State Fair with 32 points against the Central CC Lady Raiders, while Danae’ Cole scored 25 and Takayla Gunter scored 24. The Lady Roadrunners racked up 34 team assists.

Malcolm X College traveled to Sedalia with six players on its roster. The Lady Roadrunners paced laps around the Lady Hawks and led by 75 points before surrendering six points to Malcolm X.

Gunter led SFCC with 19 points Saturday and was one of four players in double figures. Catie Kaifes scored 14 points while Brewer and Oakes scored 11 each. Kaifes, Brewer and Oakes also had eight rebounds apiece.

The State Fair Lady Roadrunners (4-3) host North Arkansas College 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia before traveling to the Moberly Area Community College Classic Friday.

