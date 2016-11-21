Prep Roundup, Nov. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sweet Springs 93, Otterville 85

Jake Neal led Otterville with 43 points in a 93-85 home loss Monday to Sweet Springs.

The Greyhounds scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to break away from the Eagles.

Taylor Zumsteg scored 15 points for Otterville, and Spencer Saltsgaver added 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cole Camp 60, Warsaw 24

The Lady Bluebirds limited Warsaw to four points in the second half in a 60-24 victory at the Warsaw tournament Monday.

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with 16 points. Tori Harding scored 15.

Cole Camp continues the Warsaw tournament against Conway 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

JUNIOR VARSITY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smith-Cotton 54, Marshall 32

In a rare quadruple victory, Smith-Cotton’s varsity and junior varsity boys and girls defeated its respective Marshall opponents Monday in Sedalia.

The junior varsity Tigers held the Owls to two points in the second quarter en route to a 54-32 victory.

Christian Finley led Smith-Cotton with 14 points. Kordell Sims, Blake Gerke and Will Knight scored nine points each.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

