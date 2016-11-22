Prep Roundup, Nov. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tipton 64, Chilhowee 2

Abby Backes scored 20 points in the first half of a 64-2 Tipton victory versus Chilhowee.

Backes added seven rebounds and steals each. Brooklyn Pace scored 17 points and Alyson Brand had 14.

Pilot Grove 64, Smithton 45

Pilot Grove (1-1) defeated Smithton at home behind a 23-point performance from Emily Schupp.

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

La Monte 42, Calhoun 35

Maleiah Parker led the Lady Vikings with 11 points, Lindey Oehrke scored 10 in a 42-35 La Monte victory Monday at Calhoun.

Maya Martin had eight points and 11 rebounds and La Monte out-rebounded the Eagles 36-25.

La Monte (1-0) battle Wentworth Military Academy on the road Tuesday, Nov. 29.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eugene 86, Versailles 58

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Calhoun 66, La Monte 44

Despite a 2-point edge after the first quarter, La Monte lost 66-44 at Calhoun on Monday.

Zack Webber had seven points and five rebounds and Jaden Harshner, Gavin Johnson and Alejandro Garcia scored six points apiece.

Andy Redding led Calhoun with 20 points.

La Monte (0-1) travel to Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

