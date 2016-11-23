Prep Roundup, Nov. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Crest Ridge 39, Sacred Heart 38

Crest Ridge edged the Lady Gremlins 39-38 Tuesday in Centerview.

Grace Goodwin led Sacred Heart with 20 points.

The Lady Gremlins (0-1) face Marshall 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Marshall basketball tournament.

Sacred Heart 86, Crest Ridge 55

Alden Harding scored 24 points, Trent Lyles had 21 and the Gremlins defeated Crest Ridge 86-55 in Centerview on Tuesday.

Micah Tanguay had 16 points and Colby Young added 10.

Sacred Heart (1-0) play Grain Valley 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall basketball tournament in Marshall.

