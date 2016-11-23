Posted on by

S-C track begins offseason workouts


Smith-Cotton track athletes take advantage of the recent warm weather to get in some work on the Tiger Stadium track.


Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

Senior Dmytro Matsko does some middle-distance work on the track at Tiger Stadium.


Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

Senior Nathan White makes his way back into Tiger Stadium at the end of a distance run.


Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

The track season starts Feb. 28 with regular practices, but Smith-Cotton’s teams already are preparing for successful seasons.

Brad Hagedorn, S-C track head coach, said the team starts workouts early so they’re ahead of the competition and so they’re prepared for the long season. He said they’ve had a good turnout, with about 50 students coming to each session.

Senior Nathan White, a long distance runner, said the workouts help get the team members back into shape.

“We start workouts so early because they’re a great base for when the season starts,” White said.

