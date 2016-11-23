S-C track begins offseason workouts

The track season starts Feb. 28 with regular practices, but Smith-Cotton’s teams already are preparing for successful seasons.

Brad Hagedorn, S-C track head coach, said the team starts workouts early so they’re ahead of the competition and so they’re prepared for the long season. He said they’ve had a good turnout, with about 50 students coming to each session.

Senior Nathan White, a long distance runner, said the workouts help get the team members back into shape.

“We start workouts so early because they’re a great base for when the season starts,” White said.