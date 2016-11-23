Boyer’s departure begins another S-C hiring process

With the departure of head football coach Ryan Boyer, Smith-Cotton enters another hiring process.

The Tigers replaced its head baseball, volleyball and boy’s basketball coach in 2016, and begin taking applications for its head football coach position Monday.

Boyer, who was 21-11 in three seasons as head coach and spent eight years total at Smith-Cotton, accepted the athletic director and head football coach at his alma mater, Warsaw High School.

Smith-Cotton Activities Director Rob Davis said the timing of these resignations have been less than ideal.

“We have lost several really good coaches over the last year, and it’s not for any particular reason,” Davis said. “We support them in what they decide to do … Like they say in the NFL, next man up.”

Assistant coaches Kyle Zimmerman and Chad Harter were promoted in April as head coach of baseball and volleyball, respectively.

Replacing head boy’s basketball coach Brian Scanlon proved more difficult, and Bill Barton was named as head boy’s coach in July.

Davis said coaching turnover is not an issue specific to Smith-Cotton. He referenced Hallsville baseball coach Barry Koeneke, who has coached there since Davis attended kindergarten in the Hallsville district.

“I don’t think this is a particular problem for us,” Davis said. “I think long gone are the days where you see a coach stick around an entire career … I just don’t think you see that anymore. It’s a more transient position these days.

“There’s just a lot of factors. (Boyer) has an opportunity to advance his career there.”

Boyer expressed his gratitude to Sedalia School District 200 in a statement.

“During our eight years in the school district, we have felt nothing but support and love,” Boyer said.

Boyer tipped Davis about his interest in the Warsaw position about a week preceding his resignation, as the two developed the 2017 football schedule.

Davis said Boyer had a good rapport with students, and was a leader in the Smith-Cotton athletics program.

“A lot of the kids that haven’t been involved with athletics, he makes those kids feel accepted and comfortable,” Davis said. “Those are the kind of kids he reaches out too. The kid that might otherwise fall by the wayside — he’s good at keeping them involved.

“He’s one of our leaders on the coaching staff. That part is really going to be missed.”

Ryan Boyer, center, talks with officials during a 2016 Smith-Cotton football game against Marshall in Sedalia. Boyer accepted the athletic director and head football coaching jobs at Warsaw in this week. Smith-Cotton must hire a boy’s basketball coach and head football coach for the 2017-18 seasons. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_3883.jpg Ryan Boyer, center, talks with officials during a 2016 Smith-Cotton football game against Marshall in Sedalia. Boyer accepted the athletic director and head football coaching jobs at Warsaw in this week. Smith-Cotton must hire a boy’s basketball coach and head football coach for the 2017-18 seasons. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

