Media All-District football teams announced

Smith-Cotton placed four, Cole Camp and Tipton placed five and Lincoln had eight players and coach of the year on its respective Central Missouri Media All-District list released this week.
Lincoln head coach Danny Morrison was named Class 1 coach of the year after the Cardinals advanced to the Missouri state semifinals and finished with a 13-1 record.
Running back Derek Stephens, wide receiver Mason Sanders, offensive lineman Aaron Yearount and quarterback Boone Kroenke were named first-team all district, while Dominic Simmons, Connor Spunaugle and Blake Roberts were selected first-team defense.
Senior center Hayden Rath received second-team all-district honors to round out the Cardinals’ selections.
Tipton running back Dakota Pace was named offensive first-team. Tyler Pierson was second-team punter, while Tate Combs, Matthew Gunder and Dylan Becker were second-team defense.
Trace Brandes earned first-team offense at lineman. Austin Berendzen, Kendrick Logan, Evan Shearer and Garrett Fisher were named second-team all-district.
Running back Gauge Young, offensive lineman John Carney and kicker Blake Grupe were named first-team all-district. Linebacker Brice Pannier earned second-team honors.
