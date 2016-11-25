Media All-District football teams announced

Smith-Cotton placed four, Cole Camp and Tipton placed five and Lincoln had eight players and coach of the year on its respective Central Missouri Media All-District list released this week.

Lincoln head coach Danny Morrison was named Class 1 coach of the year after the Cardinals advanced to the Missouri state semifinals and finished with a 13-1 record.

Running back Derek Stephens, wide receiver Mason Sanders, offensive lineman Aaron Yearount and quarterback Boone Kroenke were named first-team all district, while Dominic Simmons, Connor Spunaugle and Blake Roberts were selected first-team defense.

Senior center Hayden Rath received second-team all-district honors to round out the Cardinals’ selections.

Tipton running back Dakota Pace was named offensive first-team. Tyler Pierson was second-team punter, while Tate Combs, Matthew Gunder and Dylan Becker were second-team defense.

Trace Brandes earned first-team offense at lineman. Austin Berendzen, Kendrick Logan, Evan Shearer and Garrett Fisher were named second-team all-district.

Running back Gauge Young, offensive lineman John Carney and kicker Blake Grupe were named first-team all-district. Linebacker Brice Pannier earned second-team honors.

Boone Kroenke dives into the end zone during a victory over Midland at home. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0746.jpg Boone Kroenke dives into the end zone during a victory over Midland at home. File photos Brice Pannier ruins a Hickman punt attempt during a district tournament victory over the Kewpies in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8415.jpg Brice Pannier ruins a Hickman punt attempt during a district tournament victory over the Kewpies in Sedalia. File photos Jordan Farrar, No. 24, rushes into the open field during a victory over Tipton in Cole Camp. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_6839.jpg Jordan Farrar, No. 24, rushes into the open field during a victory over Tipton in Cole Camp. File photos

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

