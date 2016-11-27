Mules rout Bulldogs in record-setting afternoon

Kyle Wolf and the Mules broke a pair of sharp-shooting records Saturday, Nov. 26, hosting Southwest Oklahoma State University at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

Central Missouri hit 20 threes and Wolf scored 31 points on nine 3-pointers in a 90-55 victory over the Bulldogs.

Wolf broke records set by Jeremy Gorham in 1998 and Cliff Murkey in 2000, while the Mules broke a team record for made 3-pointers set twice. Central Missouri set a team record with 17 threes in 1997 against Northwest Missouri State University and in 2005 against Missouri Southern.

As the UCM shots rained down, Wolf credited quality defensive possessions for open shots on the other side of the floor.

“I hit a couple, Spencer (Reaves) hit a couple, and then everything got rolling,” Wolf said. “But it all started on the defensive end. We were very good defensively in the first half … I believe the defense helped our offense get open threes.”

The Mules (4-1) held SWOSU to 38 percent shooting in the first half. Reaves, 3-of-6 from three, scored 12 points and Dushaun Rice added 10 points and six assists.

Devin Pugh led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Central Missouri led by 42 points after a Rice layup and scored 24 points off turnovers.

Central Missouri opens its conference tournament 4 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Western.

JENNIES’ NUMBER

Central Missouri women’s basketball has won six in a row since a season-opening loss hosting Concordia-St. Paul.

Head coach Dave Slifer passed Jon Pye as the winningest coach in Jennies basketball history with a 78-73 win, Slifer’s 229th, over Arkansas-Fort Smith Friday, Nov. 18.

The Jennies (6-1) beat Embry-Riddle, Barry and Johnson & Wales in Florida Nov. 22-26 and open conference play in St. Joseph against Slifer’s former school, Missouri Western 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

