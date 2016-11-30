Lincoln, Cole Camp win Warsaw tournament games; meet Thursday

Lincoln 63, Warsaw 47

After a deep run in the Missouri state football tournament, Lincoln boys basketball and head coach Tyler Burke had four days of practice before the Warsaw tournament Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Burke said he had the luxury of simply telling 11 seniors and five juniors to “go play.”

The Cardinals opened its season with a 63-47 victory over the Warsaw Wildcats behind 22 points from Boone Kroenke, 14 from Connor Spunaugle and 10 points from Trevor Kroenke.

“We had guys in there who didn’t know the plays,” Burke said. “Half of us didn’t know the defensive rotation there for a while. It was rough. We didn’t play particularly well, but, we didn’t expect to play really well … We knew the skills were going to be a little rusty.”

Lincoln opened the game with an 8-0 run and Trevor ended the first quarter with a long two, giving the Cardinals an 18-12 lead.

Boone hit his first of four threes in the second quarter, increasing the Lincoln lead to 23-16. Warsaw fired back with an 11-6 run, and entered halftime trailing 29-27.

After a third 3-pointer in the third quarter, Boone had the Cardinals up 48-31.

Cole Camp 51, Knob Noster 36

Brady Smith led Cole Camp with 16 points, Trace Brandes had 12 off the bench and Eli Schroeder added 10 Tuesday in a 51-36 win over Knob Noster at the Warsaw Tournament.

The Bluebirds used a 10-3 run through the first and second quarter to pull away 19-10 early. By the third quarter, Knob Noster pulled within two points.

Cole Camp head coach Dan Schnell said the Panthers’ speed presented issues for the Bluebirds.

“I knew we had overall size,” Schnell said. “I knew that their quickness was going to give us trouble, and it did in the first half. We really, really struggled with it.”

Austin Berendzen, who scored 18 points at Osage on Monday, Nov. 22, was held to three against Knob Noster. Schnell said opposing defenses will key on Berendzen, and the Bluebirds will have to persevere throughout the season.

“We’re still trying to figure out what our identity is, just like all these other teams are,” Schnell said. “We’ve got to get Austin (Berendzen) involved a lot more. Whether it’s by design or whatever.”

Cole Camp (1-1) face Lincoln (1-0) at the Warsaw Tournament 7:30 Thursday.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

