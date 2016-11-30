Prep Roundup, Dec. 1

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Butler 56, Cole Camp 40

Butler outscored Cole Camp 36-11 in the second and third quarters en route to a 56-40 win at he Warsaw Tournament on Wednesday.

Peyton McGuire led Butler with 28 points. Bailey Heimsoth scored a team-high 14 for the Lady Bluebirds.

Cole Camp (2-1) faces Lincoln 6 p.m. Friday in the third-place game of the Warsaw Tournament.

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

La Monte 32, Wentworth Military Academy 16

The Lady Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season with a 32-16 win Tuesday over Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.

Lindey Oehrke and Rita Quezada led La Monte with six points each. Emily Knoernschild tallied seven rebounds, while Alicia Davis and Maleiah Parker pulled down four boards apiece.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Grain Valley 55, Sacred Heart 48

The Gremlins suffered its first loss Tuesday 55-48 to Grain Valley at the Marshall Tournament.

Alden Harding led Sacred Heart with 15 points and Colby Young added 13.

Sacred Heart (1-1) play Kirksville 4 p.m. Friday in Marshall.

La Monte 46, Wentworth Military Academy 34

The Vikings paced Tuesday’s game with Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington with a 12-0 run in a 46-34 victory.

La Monte (1-1) scored 23 points in each half. Alejandro Garcia led the Vikings with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cole Cave added four points and six boards.

Jackie Liang led Wentworth with 12 points.

The Vikings open the Mid-State Tournament in La Monte on Monday against Calhoun.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

