The good old days then and now

I suppose it’s possible that there’s a person over the age of 50 who’s never started a sentence with “back in the good old days,” but if there is, I’ll bet he or she isn’t a hunter or fisherman. After all, reminiscing about long ago times when (insert subject of your choice) was far better than what it is today is every “mature” outdoorsman’s duty.

For purposes of today’s discussion, I’ve decided to compare Kansas and Missouri’s good old days of 1966 with their good old days of 2016. After all, 50 years should be ample time to eliminate statistical quirks. More important — at least to my way of thinking — I’ve spent that entire time span prowling around the outdoors of these two states.

For upland small game hunters, 1966 was indeed back in the good old days. Localized scarcities notwithstanding, pheasant, quail, and rabbit numbers ranged from huntable to fantastic wherever there was suitable habitat for one or more of these species all across both states.

But that’s the way it should have been, because suitable habitat wasn’t hard to find. Small farms that produced both crops and livestock still dominated agriculture. Little used “horse” pastures, brush-lined wet weather creeks, shelterbelts and hedgerows were commonplace.

All that has changed. Space doesn’t permit examining the complex combination of factors responsible for the downturn, but localized, oftentimes short term exceptions aside, the last good old days upland hunters in Kansas or Missouri will ever experience ended sometime in the early 1970’s.

Deer are the quintessential other side of the coin. Kansas held its second, albeit very limited deer season in 1966. Deer hunting had been legal in Missouri for more than a decade by then, but seasons were short and were open only in selected counties. Deer numbers–and, therefore deer hunting opportunities–grew steadily until the mid 1980’s, when they reached “critical mass” and exploded.

Missouri’s deer hunting good old days peaked in 2011, by which time the MDC was trying to cope with deer numbers that exceeded the habitat’s practical–and sometimes actual–carrying capacity by making antlerless tags unlimited across a wide swathe of the state. Then, as nature is wont to do, deer numbers were slashed far more than they needed to be by a series of hot, dry and disease-ridden summers. The MDC quite rightly responded by drastically reducing the availability of antlerless permits.

Then, for reasons known only to some nameless bureaucrat hidden deep in the agency’s bowels, it increased the pressure on does by restricting the harvest of bucks.

In 1966, wild turkey numbers were very low in Missouri and virtually nonexistent in Kansas. In 2016, turkeys are “everywhere” in both states. Well, almost everywhere. I’m one of a growing number of turkey hunters who believe Missouri’s turkey flock is smaller than it was 10 years ago.

Does that mean Missouri’s turkey hunting good old days have come and gone? Possibly, but not necessarily. The downturn in turkey numbers — if it even exists — could easily be one of the natural short term fluctuations inherent in near-capacity populations of any species. In any event, Missouri’s turkey hunting is still among the best in the nation, a situation that should meet the definition of good old days in anybody’s book.

I left waterfowl for last, because I’ll readily admit that my opinions on what constitutes proper waterfowl management are controversial.

To jump right in, I believe 1966 was within a few years of the last of waterfowl hunting’s good old days. In that era, the relatively small number of refuges were designed to give both ducks and geese a safe place to rest for a short time along their historic migration routes. Since the birds that made use of the refuges — most of them didn’t — had to venture out to feed, waterfowl hunting opportunities were geographically widespread.

In 2016, waterfowl refuges are designed to attract and hold the largest possible number of birds in a tiny area. This exchanges waterfowl hunting for the majority for waterfowl shooting by the fortunate few who can gain access to the refuge’s margins. Far worse, modern refuges encourage waterfowl to “short stop” their natural migration destinations.

While it isn’t possible to prove this scientifically, I truly believe the inevitable avian cholera outbreaks, if not created then, were at least exacerbated by the resultant overcrowding, killing tens of thousands more ducks than from ingesting lead shot back in the good old days.

My grandson is three years old. I wonder which years will be his good old days when he’s 69.

By Gerald Scott Contributing columnist

Gerald Scott can be reached at [email protected]

