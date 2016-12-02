Prep Roundup, Dec. 3

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
LATE THURSDAY RESULTS
Lincoln 65, Cole Camp 53
Mason Sanders had 16 points and six rebounds in a 65-53 Lincoln victory over Cole Camp on Thursday at the Warsaw Tournament.
Lincoln (2-0) advances to the championship game 8 p.m. Saturday, hosting Butler.
Connor Spunaugle had 15 points, Boone Kroenke scored 12 and Trevor Kroenke added eight.
Prairie Home 87, Otterville 72
Jake Neal scored 31 points in an Otterville loss Thursday, Dec. 1, hosting Prairie Home.
Taylor Zumsteg had 13 points and Franklin Oswald added 11.
Otterville (1-2) competes at the Pilot Grove Classic on Monday, Dec. 5.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LATE THURSDAY RESULTS
Sacred Heart 41, Raytown South 29
The Lady Gremlins picked up its first win Wednesday, 41-29 over Raytown South at the Marshall Tournament.
McKenna Beeler led Sacred Heart with 19 points. Elayna Ebers and Grace Goodwin scored eight points each.
Sacred Heart (1-3) hosts Cole Camp 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
