Prep Roundup, Dec. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 78, Camdenton 57

The Gremlins won its fifth-place matchup in the Marshall Tournament 78-57 Saturday over Camdenton.

Trent Lyles scored 30, Colby Young had 18 and Micah Tanguay added 13 points. Alden Harding finished with 11 points.

Sacred Heart (3-1) host Warsaw 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LATE FRIDAY RESULTS

Pilot Grove 58, Sturgeon 41

Emily Schupp had 20 points for Pilot Grove in a 58-41 win

Pilot Grove is 2-1 entering the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Monday.

Cole Camp 57, Lincoln 41

The Lady Bluebirds outscored Lincoln 32-17 in the second half Friday of a 57-41 win at the Warsaw Tournament.

Camryn Schear led Cole Camp (3-1) with 21 points to help the Lady Bluebirds claim third place.

Sloane Swearingin led Lincoln with 28 points.

Swearingin earned All-Tournament honors for Lincoln, joining Cole Camp’s Bailey Heimsoth.

Kaylee Damitz, of Skyline, was named tournament MVP.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

