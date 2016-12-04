Prep Roundup, Dec. 5

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 78, Camdenton 57
The Gremlins won its fifth-place matchup in the Marshall Tournament 78-57 Saturday over Camdenton.
Trent Lyles scored 30, Colby Young had 18 and Micah Tanguay added 13 points. Alden Harding finished with 11 points.
Sacred Heart (3-1) host Warsaw 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LATE FRIDAY RESULTS
Pilot Grove 58, Sturgeon 41
Emily Schupp had 20 points for Pilot Grove in a 58-41 win
Pilot Grove is 2-1 entering the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Monday.
Cole Camp 57, Lincoln 41
The Lady Bluebirds outscored Lincoln 32-17 in the second half Friday of a 57-41 win at the Warsaw Tournament.
Camryn Schear led Cole Camp (3-1) with 21 points to help the Lady Bluebirds claim third place.
Sloane Swearingin led Lincoln with 28 points.
Swearingin earned All-Tournament honors for Lincoln, joining Cole Camp’s Bailey Heimsoth.
Kaylee Damitz, of Skyline, was named tournament MVP.
