Kaysinger All-Conference Football announced

Lincoln led the way with nine Kaysinger All-Conference football selections, with seven first-team players on the 2016 list released earlier this week.

Seniors Boone Kroenke, Tyler Kroenke, Mason Sanders, Connor Spunaugle and Blake Roberts joined juniors Dominic Simmons Derek Stephens on the first-team All-Conference list.

Senior Aaron Yearount and junior Caleb Smith earned honorable mention.

The Cardinals (13-1) were undefeated in the regular season, claimed the Kaysinger Conferenec title and won its first district tournament en route to the Missouri State semifinals. Lincoln racked up six shutouts in the regular season and playoffs combined.

A trio of Cole Camp seniors, Austin Berendzen, Kendrick Logan and Trace Brandes earned first-team honors. Sophomores Evan Shearer and Jordan Farrar were also named first-team. Garrett Fisher, junior, and senior Hold Wroten were honorable mentions for the Bluebirds.

Cole Camp finished 7-3, losing to Lincoln and Carrollton in the regular season, and ended its season with a 26-6 district tournament loss to El Dorado Springs.

Windsor and Tipton landed five players each on the Kaysinger All-Conference football team.

Juniors Dakota Pace, Matthew Grunder and senior Ricky Capestro were first-team Tipton Cardinals. Senior teammates Seth Gibson and Dylan Becker earned honorable mention.

Carlton Fowler, junior, Tanner Golden, senior, and sophomore Malachi Cooper were named first-team All-Conference for the Greyhounds. Junior Riley Ferguson and senior Cole Paxton were named honorable mentions.

Windsor finished 5-5, retained the Greyhound Trophy over Sweet Springs in overtime and won three straight before exiting the playoffs with a 30-12 loss to Crest Ridge.

Tipton (3-7) picked up wins over Windsor, Liberal, Concordia and scored the most points of any opponent against Lincoln, who went undefeated in the regular season, in a 58-18 road loss.

Boone Kroenke stiff arms a Midway opponent during a playoff game at Lincoln. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_boone.jpg Boone Kroenke stiff arms a Midway opponent during a playoff game at Lincoln. File photos Malachi Cooper races to the endzone during a 2016 game with Cole Camp. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_86001.jpg Malachi Cooper races to the endzone during a 2016 game with Cole Camp. File photos Evan Shearer corrals a pass during a game with Lincoln in the regular season. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_99211.jpg Evan Shearer corrals a pass during a game with Lincoln in the regular season. File photos