Prep Roundup, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Otterville 65, Stover 61

The Eagles edged Stover 65-61 at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Monday.

Jake Neal led Otterville with 28 points and Frankling Oswald scored 19. Taylor Zumsteg put up 12 points.

Otterville (2-2) play Prairie Home 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pilot Grove.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cole Camp 62, Sacred Heart 40

Bailey Heimsoth scored 33 points in a 62-40 Cole Camp victory at home over Sacred Heart on Monday.

The Lady Bluebirds outscored the Lady Gremlins 17-5 in the first quarter and 16-6 in the fourth.

Tessia Balke and Camryn Schear had nine points apieice.

Grace Goodwin led Sacred Heart with 16 points.

Cole Camp (4-1) travels to Versailles 6 p.m. Thursday.

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

LATE SUNDAY RESULTS

Olive Harvey Community College 90, State Fair Roadrunners 86

Willie Jimerson scored 24, Onteral Woodson had 18 and Amir Smith scored 13 points in a losing effort Sunday against Olive Harvey Community College at the St. Louis College Shootout.

The Purple Panthers had five players in double-digit scoring to defeat SFCC 90-86.

The Roadrunners (9-4) out-rebounded Olive Harvey 50-46 but allowed its opponent 45 percent shooting from the field in the first half.

SFCC faces St. Louis Community College on the road 7:30 p.m. Wednseday, Dec. 7.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

