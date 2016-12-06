Stover falls at Pilot Grove Classic

Pilot Grove hosted Stover boys and girls basketball Tuesday in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic, sweeping the Bulldogs in its respective pool play matchups.

Pilot Grove 52, Stover 50

The Bulldogs ended a Pilot Grove Tiger Classic pool play game against the host team with a tip drill. In the game’s closing seconds, Stover failed to sink a game-tying tip-in until Brenden Bauer, a second too late, finished the putback.

Brady Rentel hit a spin move and banked Tuesday’s game-winning shot for Pilot Grove in a 52-50 Tigers win over Stover. He and Cole Mize led the Tigers with 15 points each.

Bauer made a trio of threes, was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and led Stover with 21 points. He powered the Bulldogs in a 22-point third quarter, and Stover led 40-37 after a long Alex Haag 2-pointer.

Stover head coach Micah Uptegrove said “little things” were the difference between a healthy third quarter and a disappointing finish.

“We’ve been kind of slow in the third quarter,” Uptegrove said. “Our attitude was good. We did a better job defensively and we rebounded better, which allowed us to get more opportunities.”

Haag and Camren Worthley scored 10 points apiece for Stover.

Pilot Grove 66, Stover 62

When the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers opened the second half with a 7-0 run, increasing its lead to 38-23, it appeared the Stover girls basketball team should prepare for a rout.

The Lady Bulldogs, outnumbered, never surrendered, and trailed by just two points with less than two minutes to play. Stover relied on free throws to climb back into contention, but ran out of time in a 66-62 loss Tuesday in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.

Stover head coach Ernie Haag said his team has a knack for accepting challenges, such as playing hard after the double-digit deficit in the second half climbed.

“I love that about this team,” Haag said. “They’ll answer a challenge … Let’s fight, one play at a time.

“Last four years, we’ve been walking down the floor and pounding them out. It’s a different culture. It’s a game change for us. It was really nice to see us turn it on in the last quarter and play as well as we can play.”

Ashley Schroeder led Stover with 15 points, Jenna Bellis scored 12 and Shelby Jackson finished with 11. Morgan Iman was also in double-digits, with 10 points.

The Lady Bulldogs are without Gracie Thompson, who has a broken wrist, and Adrian Chinn, who suffered a concussion during a recent game.

Stover plays for third place 6 p.m. Friday at Pilot Grove.

Shelby Jackson goes up for a shot Tuesday at Pilot Grove. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_1.jpg Shelby Jackson goes up for a shot Tuesday at Pilot Grove. Alex Agueros | Democrat Jenna Bellis dribbles through traffic Tuesday during a Pilot Grove Tiger Classic game on the road. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_2.jpg Jenna Bellis dribbles through traffic Tuesday during a Pilot Grove Tiger Classic game on the road. Alex Agueros | Democrat Ashley Schroder delivers a pass against Pilot Grove during a 66-62 loss Tuesday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_3.jpg Ashley Schroder delivers a pass against Pilot Grove during a 66-62 loss Tuesday. Alex Agueros | Democrat Alex Haag prepares for a jumpshot Tuesday during a loss at Pilot Grove. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_4.jpg Alex Haag prepares for a jumpshot Tuesday during a loss at Pilot Grove. Alex Agueros | Democrat Colton Johannes extends for a pass Tuesday around a Pilot Grove defender. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_5.jpg Colton Johannes extends for a pass Tuesday around a Pilot Grove defender. Alex Agueros | Democrat Brenden Bauer drives past a Pilot Grove Tiger defender Tuesday on the road. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PilotGrove-Stover_6.jpg Brenden Bauer drives past a Pilot Grove Tiger defender Tuesday on the road. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

