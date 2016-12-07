Prep Roundup, Dec. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie Home 60, Otterville 52

Shianne Rhorer led Prairie Home with 22 points, followed by Rachel Distler with 18 and Kristen Peterson with 15 in a 60-52 Prairie Home victory Wednesday over Otterville at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.

Abby Nichols led Otterville with 16 points.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Otterville 69, Pilot Grove 68

Jake Neal led Otterville with 26 points and Franklin Oswald scored 21 to edge Pilot Grove in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Wednesday.

All five Tigers starters scored in double figures. Steven Bell led Pilot Grove with 24 points.

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Cole Camp 55, Skyline 35

Cole Camp defeated Skyline 55-35 Tuesday at Skyline.

The Bluebirds avenge a 10-point loss in the third-place game at the Warsaw Tournament on Dec. 3.

Trace Brandes led Cole Camp with 12 points, Austin Berendzen had 11 and Brady Smith added 10.

Dax Beem finished with a team-high 13 points for Skyline.

Cole Camp (2-3) plays Versailles 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 on the road.

Hickman 60, Smith-Cotton 32

The varsity boys lost at Hickman, 60-32 Tuesday night.

The Kewpies, up 32-24 at the half, outscored S-C 15-3 in the third quarter and the Tigers were not able to recover.

Coach Bill Barton said, “We see signs of improvement but we are still very stagnant on offense and defense. It is still early in the season and we have plenty of time to get it right.”

The Tigers were led by Bryson Couch, who had nine points, and Zion Buckner and Zach Gwaltney each added five.

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Calhoun 97, La Monte 77

The Vikings were relegated to the Mid-State Tournament consolation bracket Monday after a 20-point loss to Calhoun.

Alejandro Garcia led La Monte with 18 points and four rebounds. Cole Scott scored 12 points, and Juan Fernandez and Zach Webber each had 10.

Andy Redding led Calhoun with 40 points.

La Monte plays 6 p.m. Thursday.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

