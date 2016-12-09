I was discussing deer hunting with a new acquaintance, when he began to wax eloquent about how much he liked hunting on snow-covered ground. His enthusiasm was so infectious I found myself recalling some of the many times snow has had a positive impact on my own hunts.

Unfortunately–or fortunately for those among you who don’t like snow–most of my best snow memories have been gathering dust in my cranial file cabinet for decades. Back in the good old days–for some reason, that phrase sounds familiar– in central Kansas, winter and snow went together like tire chains and “doggone it, they didn’t close school today.” In fact, when I was in grade school in the 1950’s, climatologists were discussing the possibility that North America was about to enter another Ice Age.

As an adult, I appreciate the downsides of what we’d now call “harsh” winters, but back then, reliably below freezing temperatures meant ice skating could start weeks before Christmas. Snow meant snowballs, games of “king of the Mountain” played on piles of hard packed snow scraped off of parking lots and goof-off money earned shoveling sidewalks and driveways. Best of all, when the neighborhood side streets were icy–which they often were–our dads would tether our sleds to their cars’ rear bumpers with about 20 feet of rope and then tow us around for (almost) as long as we wanted.

But wait! This column is supposed to be about hunting, so I’ll tear myself away from my bout of grade school nostalgia and move ahead to the 1960’s, when my friends and I had traded our sleds for shotguns and .22 rifles. None of us owned bird dogs, so we depended on tracks in the snow–preferably fresh snow–to tell us where we were most likely to find pheasants or quail.

Our bird hunting strategy worked reasonably well, but rabbit hunting was easily our favorite shooting sport. In fact, a variable number of us gathered to hunt rabbits every Sunday afternoon from the date of the first snow through sometime in March. We always hunted somewhere on a 500-acre piece of mostly untilled land lying on both sides of a dike beside the Arkansas–pronounced the way it’s spelled–River. Even though we killed well over 100 in a typical year, there always seemed to be as many rabbits on the property the last time we hunted it as there had been the first time.

I could–and maybe should–fill a book with tales of those hunts. I know it could never happen, but I wish those of us who are still living could get together to hunt rabbits just one more Sunday afternoon. And while I’m at it, I sure wish I still had the skill and coordination that allowed me to hit a higher percentage of the running rabbits I shot at with my dad’s semi-auto .22 rifle than I can now with a shotgun.

My how things have changed. Unlike almost everyone else who has access to any type of media, I don’t know if the last few years’ weather pattern is the result of (a) true climate change that could last a million years, (b) a normal cycle that will reverse itself within, at most, a couple of decades or (c) a left wing plot. I do know that Sedalia has recorded only three inches of snow so far in 2016. The last half-inch of this snow fell on February 14 and was followed by new record high temperatures on February 19, 20 and 21.

Having moved to an area where rabbit hunting gets the respect it deserves almost 40 years ago, I’m frustrated by the ongoing changes in winter weather. Admittedly, I’ve owned beagles a little more than half of the time I’ve lived in out state Missouri, and, yes, beagles can usually stay on a rabbit’s trail better on bare ground than on snow.

So what’s my problem? From a practical standpoint, rabbits and beagles are both a lot easier to see against a white background than a brown one, and being able to see the action adds a lot to the experience. I remember one snowy morning when my son and I got to watch both the rabbit and our beagle as the chase went down the ridge we’d jumped him on, across a narrow valley, halfway up the ridge on the far side, back along that ridge, then across the valley and up the hill right into the center of the pattern of Aaron’s shotgun.

To end where I began, deer hunting right after it stops snowing is truly something special. The forest floor is a blank slate, so any deer tracks you come across have to be fresh. Follow those tracks until you find the ones with the deer’s feet still in them, and you will have found a trophy in the truest sense of the word.

By Gerald Scott Contributing columnist

Gerald Scott can be reached at [email protected]

