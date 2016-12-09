Smith-Cotton girls rout, boys escape Nevada at home

Smith-Cotton opened its regular-season conference schedule Friday with wins over the Nevada Tigers at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

Smith-Cotton 63, Nevada 48

Monique Grant had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Kiara Williams scored 17 and the Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers basketball team carried a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter of a 63-48 victory Friday, Dec. 9 against conference opponent Nevada at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

The Lady Tigers’ man-to-man defense bottled Nevada to the tune of 17 points in the first half. S-C head coach Jonathan Tester said the defensive intensity waned with the game.

“We played so well and so hard in that first half,” Tester said. “We’re learning how to sustain that for four quarters. It is difficult to sustain that high intensity. I thought we did a pretty good job until late in the third and into the fourth quarter. But give Nevada credit – they stayed resilient.”

Smith-Cotton opened the game with an 11-2 run. Sophie Martin, a freshman, made it 13-5 with a baseline drive around Grant’s seal.

Freshman Jorey Luebbert dished out assists to Grant and Williams for a layup and 3-pointer, respectively.

Tester said the young Lady Tigers (3-2) are a developing team. However, Smith-Cotton faces a Clinton team Monday, Dec. 12 that already lost to Nevada, and has two cracks in the regular season at avenging a 1-point Marshall Tournament loss to Warrensburg.

Tip at Clinton is 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Smith-Cotton 59, Nevada 51 (OT)

There was a jam in the Smith-Cotton basketball machine Friday.

Hosting Nevada, the S-C offense churned slowly around the perimeter, often sputtering and bursting apart – cogs, springs and all.

The gears nearly stalled for good on the free throw line. Keoni Hale missed three of four attempts with less than 30 seconds to play.

On a desperation drive, Zion Buckner flew to the hoop and drew a foul as time expired. Alone at the line, he sank two free throws to force overtime, tied at 45.

Buckner’s elbow grease was good for 14 points in the second half, 18 points total, to lead Smith-Cotton to a 59-51 victory in Sedalia. Bryson Couch added 11 and Hale finished with 10 points.

He said the offense is in transitioning to a scheme with more off-ball movement.

“The offense in the past hasn’t been working,” Buckner said. “The last couple games that we played, we ran the ball and we were out of control. So, in my head, said slow it down.”

There were no thoughts — or sound — as Buckner faced the terrifying assignment make-or-break free throws with no time to play.

“A lot of nerves,” Buckner said. “I’m not going to lie, I blacked out before I shot it … It was fun playing before I blacked out for those free throws.”

Smith-Cotton (4-3) continue its conference slate 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 at Clinton.

Zion Buckner greets teammates after making a game-tying free throw with no time left in regulation Friday in Sedalia. He led the Tigers with 18 points in a 59-51 overtime win over Nevada. Jorey Luebbert lifts a shot over Nevada defenders Friday in Sedalia. Nia Hawkins delivers a floater Friday, Dec. 9 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia during a 63-48 victory over Nevada. Bryson Couch passes a Nevada defender and the Smith-Cotton bench during a 59-51 victory Friday at home. Keoni Hale drives baseline in front of the Nevada bench Friday, Dec. 9 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Haley Wiskur goes up for a shot Friday, Dec. 9 against Nevada at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

