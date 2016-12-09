Prep Roundup: S-C wrestling tops Eldon, Boonville at home

Smith-Cotton wrestled its way to two home dual victories Thursday night. S-C beat Eldon 55-24 in the opening match, then the home grapplers topped Boonville 45-33 in the final dual of the night.

S-C’s seniors wrestled well for the Tigers. Izaiah Snyder and Michael Laster both had hard-fought decisions against Boonville Snyder came out on the losing side of a 5-3 match and Laster won his 6-4. They both picked up pins against Eldon.

Blake Pomajzl led the Tiger grapplers on the night. Pomajzl worked his way to a second period Technical Fall against the Eldon wrestler then finished with a second period pin versus the wrestler from Boonville.

Coach Charlie McFail commented “It is always great to get home victories. These guys work hard every day and it is fun to show off that hard work on our home mat.”

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Linn 46, Stover 44

Stover dropped its third-place matchup in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic 46-44 against Linn.

Megan Thoenan led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by Harley Nale with 12 and Lindsey Label with 10.

Ashley Schroder scored 15 for Stover. Shelby Jackson had 12 and Jenna Bellis added 10.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Cole Camp 60, Versailles 15

The Lady Bluebirds shut out Versailles in the first quarter en route to a 60-15 road victory Thursday.

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp (5-1) with 18 points and Alyssa Oelrich scored nine.

Cole Camp hosts St. Paul in its first home game 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Chilhowee 67, La Monte 32

A slow first half sent La Monte to the fifth-place game of the Mid-State Tournament after a 67-32 loss to Chilhowee in La Monte.

The Vikings trailed 43-10 at half. Alejandro Garcia finished with a game-high 25 points for La Monte. Hunter Grant led Chilhowee with 21 points.