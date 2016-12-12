Gremlins swarm Wildcats at home, 76-32

After a slow start, Sacred Heart burned Warsaw 76-32 Monday with its full-court press, superior perimeter play and an 24-0 first-half run in Sedalia.

A Tyler Simons 3-pointer gave Warsaw its first and only lead five minutes into the game, 7-4. The Gremlins fired back with a 6-0 run, capped by a Tucker Nicholson rebound and basket on an Alden Harding layup attempt.

Harding led Sacred Heart with 21 points, many of which were sparked by Wildcat turnovers. When Gremlins head coach Steven Goodwin turned on the press, Sacred Heart poured onto its lead.

Sacred Heart exploited an advantage in the backcourt, Harding said.

“We have so much length on our team,” Harding said. “Even our guards have length. We have length up front and the guys in the back are quick enough to take the ball away.”

Warsaw remained scoreless from Simons’ first-quarter three until 4:20 to play in the second quarter, when Simons found Matt Luebbert with a nice pass under the hoop. By then, Sacred Heart led 28-9.

Trent Lyles, who scored seven points for Sacred Heart, found Micah Tanguay for three with less than 15 seconds left in the first half. Lyles shipped dimes left, right and without looking during a flurry of Sacred Heart fast breaks, and the Gremlins entered the break with a 42-11 advantage.

Goodwin said he was pleased with Lyles’ performance despite a cold shooting night.

“That’s about the only thing he didn’t do well tonight,” Goodwin said. “We know he can (score), but, the good players score, the great players make everyone around them better, and I thought he did that tonight.”

Tanguay finished with 13 points, Colby Young added 11 and the Gremlins were 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Wesley Carr led Warsaw with 12 points and Luebbert scored 10.

Sacred Heart (4-1) opens its Kaysinger Conference schedule 5 p.m. Tuesday hosting Northwest.

Teagan Trammell, right, and Alden Harding press a Warsaw guard Monday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart High School in Sedalia during a 76-32 win over the Wildcats. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0817.jpg Teagan Trammell, right, and Alden Harding press a Warsaw guard Monday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart High School in Sedalia during a 76-32 win over the Wildcats. Alex Agueros | Democrat Alden Harding goes up for an attempt Monday against Warsaw. He led Sacred Heart with 21 points in a 76-32 victory over the Wildcats at home. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0805.jpg Alden Harding goes up for an attempt Monday against Warsaw. He led Sacred Heart with 21 points in a 76-32 victory over the Wildcats at home. Alex Agueros | Democrat Trent Lyles pushes past a Wildcat defender Monday in a 76-32 win over Warsaw at home Monday, Dec. 12. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0868.jpg Trent Lyles pushes past a Wildcat defender Monday in a 76-32 win over Warsaw at home Monday, Dec. 12. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

