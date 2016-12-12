Prep Roundup, Dec. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 42, Warsaw 34

McKenna Beeler scored 14 and Grace Goodwin had 10 in a 42-34 Lady Gremlins victory Monday at Warsaw.

Sacred Heart (2-4) hosts Northwest 5 p.m. Monday.

Cole Camp 48, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 22

The Lady Bluebirds won its home opener Monday 48-22 over St. Paul Lutheran.

Tessia Balke led Cole Camp with 13 points and Bailey Heimsoth finished with 11.

Chloe Fuhrman led St. Paul with nine points.

Cole Camp (6-1) host Tipton 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Smith-Cotton 54, Clinton 48

Monique Grant led Smith-Cotton with 27 points and six rebounds Monday in a 54-48 road win over Clinton.

The Lady Tigers (4-2) host Hickman 6 p.m. Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Leeton 65, Otterville 61

Jake Neal led Otterville with 32 points and Spencer Saltsgaver added 10 Monday in a 65-61 loss to Leeton.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

