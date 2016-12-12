Prep Roundup, Dec. 13

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 42, Warsaw 34
McKenna Beeler scored 14 and Grace Goodwin had 10 in a 42-34 Lady Gremlins victory Monday at Warsaw.
Sacred Heart (2-4) hosts Northwest 5 p.m. Monday.
Cole Camp 48, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 22
The Lady Bluebirds won its home opener Monday 48-22 over St. Paul Lutheran.
Tessia Balke led Cole Camp with 13 points and Bailey Heimsoth finished with 11.
Chloe Fuhrman led St. Paul with nine points.
Cole Camp (6-1) host Tipton 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Smith-Cotton 54, Clinton 48
Monique Grant led Smith-Cotton with 27 points and six rebounds Monday in a 54-48 road win over Clinton.
The Lady Tigers (4-2) host Hickman 6 p.m. Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Leeton 65, Otterville 61
Jake Neal led Otterville with 32 points and Spencer Saltsgaver added 10 Monday in a 65-61 loss to Leeton.
