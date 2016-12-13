Opinion: be wary of unnatural borders

I graduated from Warrensburg High School in 2012 and, when I attended, turned my back to countless peers in opposing jerseys during introductions at football and basketball games. The gesture, one that went viral Monday on Facebook after a Center High School fan shot video of it, is not unique to the Tigers, but it’s supposed to be rude.

However, pairing a political campaign sign with the jeer, considering all angles of context, presents an unclear message, and one can’t help but question its intention.

Beyond personal interpretation, there is little meaning in campaign signs before or after the votes are tallied. This is something Warrensburg superintendent Scott Patrick touched on Tuesday in a phone call.

“It’s an individual’s decision as to they believe that’s an offensive statement or not, and there were some that do believe it was insensitive, and I tend to agree,” he said.

The sign-holding student’s punishment is not known, but precedent set by the Supreme Court in Morse v. Frederick (2007) has ruled schools within its rights in many First Amendment suppression concerns.

Some say sports and politics cannot mix and, in the case of Farm Night at Warrensburg, that appears to be the true. However, I strongly believe the opposite.

Every unnatural border — the county lines from Kansas City to Warrensburg, voting districts, and the gym that separated Monday’s crowds — is political. The border between sports and politics is unnatural, unnecessary and simply does not exist.

We live in a sports media landscape that can nationally broadcast a discussion on the duality of rooting for Tyreek Hill every time he scores a touchdown. He has scored a lot this year, and in the same season we’ve read about publicly funded coliseums, public protest and hazing in the MLB.

Scott said Monday’s display can be a learning experience. For this, Warrensburg must allow a space for a discussion on skin color, sportsmanship, politics and basketball to coexist. I believe a school-sanctioned athletic event, often cited as an extension of the classroom, is an ideal setting for such a lesson.

By Alex Agueros

