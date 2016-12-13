Quick Hits, Dec. 14: Gunter named Region 16 D-I Player of the Week

State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners freshman guard Takayla Gunter has been named the Region 16 Women’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 5-12. The Tuscumbia native is the second Lady Roadrunner to win the award , which is new this season.

In a Dec. 7 game against the St. Louis Community College Lady Archers, Gunter played 34 minutes and scored a team-high 16 points, making six of 12 shots from the field and two three-pointers. She recorded six rebounds and six assists to help the Lady Roadrunners to a 77-68 road win in their Missouri Community College Athletic Conference opener.

“Takayla played well throughout the game against St. Louis,” said Assistant Coach Rich Biddulph. “She made key plays to solidify the victory.”

Region 16 coaches nominate their own team members for the award but cannot vote for their own nominees.

Gunter currently ranks third in scoring, averaging 11 points per game. She is tied for third in assists with 2.5 per game and is shooting almost 34 percent in three-point attempts and 44 percent in field-goal attempts.

“Takayla has had a great semester,” said Biddulph. “She has been consistent every day and her play has been excellent on both ends of the court. Takayla certainly deserves this award.”

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smithton 66, Green Ridge 55

The Tigers defeated Green Ridge by 11 points on the road Tuesday.

Drew Apsher led Smithton with 23 points, Nate Walsh added 13 and Will Tripp scored 11.

Smithton (6-1) face Otterville on the road Friday.

Versailles 83, Cole Camp 63

Shane Randall scored 28 and Coby Williams scored 26 in a 20-point victory Tuesday over Cole Camp.

Kendrick Logan led Cole Camp with 19 points in the 83-63 Bluebirds loss.

Versailles (3-3) play Thursday at Tipton.