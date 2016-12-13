Sacred Heart basketball sweeps Northwest at home

Sacred Heart swept Northwest in Sedalia during a varsity boys and girls doubleheader Tuesday.

Sacred Heart 52, Northwest 34

McKenna Beeler scored 18 points, Elayna Ebers scored 15 and Grace Goodwin had 12 in a 52-34 Sacred Heart victory Tuesday over Northwest in Sedalia.

The Lady Gremlins held Northwest to 12 points in the first half, and outscored the Lady Mustangs 15-4 in the third quarter.

Sacred Heart head coach Caleb Crooker said he is optimistic about the near and distant future of Lady Gremlins basketball, a roster that includes no seniors.

“That’s a good sign for us,” Crooker said. “We’ve got everybody coming back, plus some eighth graders coming up. We’re excited about that.”

Crooker said Goodwin, a freshman starter, is a player Sacred Heart counts on every game.

“For a freshman, she can handle the ball very well and make good decisions for us,” Crooker said.

Megan Simpson led Northwest with 16 points and a trio of 3-pointers.

Sacred Heart 80, Northwest 43

Colby Young delivered the Gremlins’ first dunk of the year Tuesday in an 80-43 win over Northwest, in which Sacred Heart was running early.

Young led the team with 20 points, followed by Micah Tanguay who scored 17. Trent Lyles, who very nearly followed Young’s slam in the first half, finished with 15 points.

Sacred Heart head coach Steven Goodwin said Young, who has improved since last season, is the Gremlins’ best dunk artist by default.

“I think you do have some competition in practice,” Goodwin said. “But, as I like to tell them, when the lights go on, then it really counts. That was impressive, that was pretty good.”

The Mustangs were overwhelmed early. Sacred Heart opened the contest with a 23-4 run, and led by 33 points at halftime.

Connor Tichenor led Northwest in scoring with 13 points. Chandler Crosswhite added 10.

By Alex Agueros

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

