Northwest takes two losses at W-K Holiday Shootout

Leeton swept Northwest boys and girls varsity basketball teams Wednesday in the opening night of the W-K Holiday Shootout at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Leeton 47, Northwest 25

The collective resilience of six available Lady Mustang players limited Leeton girls basketball to its lowest total of the season.

Down seven entering the fourth quarter, Northwest surrendered a devastating Lady Bulldogs run and lost 47-25, Wednesday at the W-K Holiday Shootout at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Marissa Cornine led Northwest with 11 points, while Megan Simpson and Allison Barnes chipped in seven points apiece – totaling the Lady Mustang’s offensive output.

Coming off a Tuesday 52-34 loss at Sacred Heart and enduring the Lady Bulldogs’ perimeter defense and a full-court press throughout the evening, Northwest head coach Darrin Walk said the team was fatigued.

“We got tired,” Walk said. “(Leeton) definitely wore on us after a while. Their pressure will get to you after a while if you don’t have a deep bench.”

Allison French led Leeton with 10 points, Jade Schnatz finished with seven and Hannah Harper and Taylor Crooks scored six each.

Northwest faces Stover on the road 5:30 p.m. Friday before holiday break.

Leeton 70, Northwest 44

After a 12-3 Leeton run turned into a 22-7 lead in the second quarter, Northwest head coach David Dawson called timeout and demanded his players to wake up.

Northwest slept through the halftime alarm, too, and after a 20-3 Leeton advantage in the third quarter, the Mustangs checked in its reserves to play out the night.

Baron Austin scored a team-high nine points, Chandler Crosswhite had eight and Connor Tichenor and Rustyn Scherbina added six apiecein a 70-44 loss to Leeton in the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia.

Dawson said he was more pleased with his bench’s performance than he was with his starter’s effort.

“They went in and did exactly what our game plan was,” Dawson said. “The older guys didn’t do it. The younger guys, I thought, hustled, busted their rear ends and played hard. I think that’s all we asked of the older guys, and it just didn’t come to fruition.

“I was happy to see what the younger guys did.”

After an abysmal third quarter, Scherbina and Clayton Heironymus combined for 11 points to outscore the opposing Leeton reserves.

The Bulldogs established the 3-point shot early. Caleb Cramer and Steven Haney combined for five 3-pointers in the first quarter, as Leeton landed 11 total shots from downtown. Haney and Cramer finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Northwest travels to Stover 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Gage Stout steps into a layup attempt Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a 70-44 loss to Leeton at the W-K Holiday Shootout. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1072.jpg Gage Stout steps into a layup attempt Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a 70-44 loss to Leeton at the W-K Holiday Shootout. Alex Agueros | Democrat Megan Simpson goes up with a shot in traffic Wednesday during a 47-25 loss to Leeton in which three Lady Tigers totaled all of Northwest’s points. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1001.jpg Megan Simpson goes up with a shot in traffic Wednesday during a 47-25 loss to Leeton in which three Lady Tigers totaled all of Northwest’s points. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

