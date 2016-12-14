S-C girls lose to Hickman

The Hickman Kewpies exhibited patience and perseverance Wednesday night in racking up a 44-32 win over the Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers in the S-C gym.

S-C played zone defense most of the night, and the Kewpies were content to move the ball around the perimeter until passing or driving lanes opened inside. Senior forward Danni Nichols was the catalyst, knocking down outside shots, driving the baseline and feeding the post to keep the Kewpies’ offensive engine running.

The Lady Tigers had early success going inside to junior Monique Grant, but Hickman adjusted before the first half was complete.

“That’s a very good team, they are very well coached. They are the No. 2 team in Class 5 right now,” said Jonathan Tester, S-C’s head coach. “They made some adjustments even in the first quarter to keep us from getting that lob pass in. Basically, the help side was two feet away, so they basically doubled (Grant).”

Coming out of halftime down 27-17, S-C ramped up the energy and cut the lead to seven on a three-pointer by junior Darby Christian. Hickman answered with a nine-point run before Tester called a time out with 5:18 to play in the third quarter. The Kewpies kept up their stingy defense, cutting off passing lanes and igniting fast breaks as their run extended their lead to 43-22 before S-C’s Jessica Coble scored with 45 seconds left in the quarter.

“We played some zone tonight. I thought it looked good at times,” Tester said. “They had a lot of answers for it at times. That is just the respect that we gave them.”

The Lady Tigers bench added a spark in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to catch up.

“I was proud that we hung tough in the second half. They made a run, and we made a run and obviously we were on the wrong side of it, but that is a very good basketball team,” Tester said.

Christian led S-C (4-3) with 13 points and six rebounds, while Grant added nine points, all in the first half. Nichols led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Nyjah White added nine. The Lady Tigers will compete this weekend in the W-K Shootout at State Fair Community College.

“We’ve got to get better movement on the perimeter. We’ve got a lot of different girls who can step up and hit shots and play well,” Tester said. “We are a developing team and we are just trying to get to where we play well for four quarters, regardless of the scoreboard. We’re just trying to get better.”

JUNIOR VARSITY

Hickman 30, Smith-Cotton 22

In the JV game, the Kewpies were effective inside and from the free-throw line in posting a 30-22 win.

Hickman made 10 of its 13 free throws and scored frequently in the lane. The Lady Tigers struggled at the line, making just three of their 14 attempts. Athena Wheeler led Hickman with 11 points; Akeeya Powell and Megan Toops each had five points for S-C.

Smith-Cotton’s Monique Grant is fouled by Hickman’s Nyjah White (45) in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game in the S-C gym. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0291.jpg Smith-Cotton’s Monique Grant is fouled by Hickman’s Nyjah White (45) in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game in the S-C gym. Bob Satnan | Democrat