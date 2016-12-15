Smith-Cotton girls swim hosts first home meet

Smith-Cotton girls swim and dive picked up dual meet victories Thursday over Battle, Warrensburg, Hickman, Marshall and Rock Bridge in its first home meet of the season at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia.

The Lady Tigers are seven events into its season and, with one meet remaining before holiday break, Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Belton – the only team to edge Smith-Cotton on Thursday, head coach Jerry Tankersley said the team can turn its focus to winning conference.

“All of our focus is on conference,” Tankersley said. “It’s going to be tough this year. Warrensburg is tough, Nevada is fast … I don’t want to place less than top three, but, (St. Pius X) is fast, also.”

Autumn Proffitt, who placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and swam in a pair of relays, said Smith-Cotton’s first-year swimmers are developing at a good pace, making the conference outlook – about one-third of the way through the season – at toss-up.

“It’s anybody’s game,” she said.

Mariah Turner turned in a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 2 minutes 35.49 seconds. She placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle race in 7:00.28. Marshall swimmer Allison Weber won the event in 5:23.04.

Makenna Steger finished the 100-yard backstroke in 1:22.12, placing third.

Tankersley cited freshman sisters Maggie and Hunter Sparks, Katelyn Killham and Madison Swift as program newcomers adding depth to the Smith-Cotton roster.

“The Sparks girls, they’ve swam before, but they’re doing a really good job,” Tankersley said. “They’re really coming up.”

Turner, Steger, Maggie and Valentyna Usyk earned a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, followed by teammates Proffitt, Emily Burnett, Samantha Elvers and Sarah Skrzypczak in sixth.

Usyk and Skrzypczak earned back-to-back finishes in the 50-yard freestyle finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Usyk also finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:18.63.

Burnett placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:14.24. She led a young 200-yard relay team of Usyk, Maggie and Hunter Sparks to a fourth-place finish in 2:12.81.

Taylor King, Steger, Turner and Hunter Sparks were fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 5:04.25.

Smith-Cotton faces Belton on the road 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 in its final event of 2016.

Tricia Myers swims in the 100-yard freestyle race Thursday, Dec. 15 at Sedalia Middle School during a home Lady Tigers meet with Warrensburg, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle, Marshall and Belton. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_2777.jpg Tricia Myers swims in the 100-yard freestyle race Thursday, Dec. 15 at Sedalia Middle School during a home Lady Tigers meet with Warrensburg, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle, Marshall and Belton. Alex Agueros | Democrat Autumn Proffitt breathes during a 100-yard butterfly race Thursday, Dec. 15, at a Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers girls swim meet in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_2730.jpg Autumn Proffitt breathes during a 100-yard butterfly race Thursday, Dec. 15, at a Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers girls swim meet in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Taylor King strokes in the 100-yard butterfly event Thursday, Dec. 15 at Sedalia Middle School. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_2737.jpg Taylor King strokes in the 100-yard butterfly event Thursday, Dec. 15 at Sedalia Middle School. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

