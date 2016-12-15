Prep Roundup, Dec. 16

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Lincoln 85, La Monte 61
The Cardinals built a palindrome lead, 61-16, by halftime of a Tuesday night home win over La Monte.
Aaron Yearout scored 16, Mason Sanders had 15 and Corbin Reese added 9 to keep Lincoln undefeated in an 85-61 win against the Vikings.
Alejandro Garcia led La Monte with 15 points and Cole Scott scored nine.
Lincoln, which defeated Skyline on the road Monday 59-42, moves to 7-0 and host Sacred Heart 7:30 p.m. Friday.
La Monte (1-4) face Chilhowee in the W-K Shootout in Sedalia 6 p.m. Friday.
Clinton 58, Smith-Cotton 51
The Smith-Cotton Tigers fought they way back into the game but came up short on Tuesday night, losing 58-51 at Clinton.
The Tigers fell behind by 13 points in the first half but battled to cut the Cardinals’ lead to four points with two minutes left in the game. S-C was forced to foul, and Clinton was able to finish out with the victory.
S-C Head Coach Bill Barton said, “We played a very average first half. Our offensive execution was bad and so was our defense.”
Zion Buckner led S-C with 11 points, and Keoni Hale added 10. The Tigers (3-3) play in the W-K Shootout this weekend at State Fair Community College.
Stover 62, Otterville 57
Camren Worthley scored 21 points to lead Stover to a 62-57 win Tuesday at Otterville.
Brenden Bauer had 17 and Alex Haag finished with 12 points for Stover.
Jake Neal led Otterville with a game-high 23 points, Franklin Oswald scored 15 and Spencer Saltsgaver finished with 14.
Stover hosts Northwest and Otterville hosts Smithton 7:30 p.m. Friday for its respective Homecoming events.
Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]