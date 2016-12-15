Prep Roundup, Dec. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Lincoln 85, La Monte 61

The Cardinals built a palindrome lead, 61-16, by halftime of a Tuesday night home win over La Monte.

Aaron Yearout scored 16, Mason Sanders had 15 and Corbin Reese added 9 to keep Lincoln undefeated in an 85-61 win against the Vikings.

Alejandro Garcia led La Monte with 15 points and Cole Scott scored nine.

Lincoln, which defeated Skyline on the road Monday 59-42, moves to 7-0 and host Sacred Heart 7:30 p.m. Friday.

La Monte (1-4) face Chilhowee in the W-K Shootout in Sedalia 6 p.m. Friday.

Clinton 58, Smith-Cotton 51

The Smith-Cotton Tigers fought they way back into the game but came up short on Tuesday night, losing 58-51 at Clinton.

The Tigers fell behind by 13 points in the first half but battled to cut the Cardinals’ lead to four points with two minutes left in the game. S-C was forced to foul, and Clinton was able to finish out with the victory.

S-C Head Coach Bill Barton said, “We played a very average first half. Our offensive execution was bad and so was our defense.”

Zion Buckner led S-C with 11 points, and Keoni Hale added 10. The Tigers (3-3) play in the W-K Shootout this weekend at State Fair Community College.

Stover 62, Otterville 57

Camren Worthley scored 21 points to lead Stover to a 62-57 win Tuesday at Otterville.

Brenden Bauer had 17 and Alex Haag finished with 12 points for Stover.

Jake Neal led Otterville with a game-high 23 points, Franklin Oswald scored 15 and Spencer Saltsgaver finished with 14.

Stover hosts Northwest and Otterville hosts Smithton 7:30 p.m. Friday for its respective Homecoming events.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]