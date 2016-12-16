Prep Roundup, Dec. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

New Franklin 56, Tuscumbia 19

The Lady Bulldogs limited Tuscumbia to 5 points at halftime Thursday in a 56-19 win at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

Lakeland 60, Green Ridge 29

Annie Swaters scored 37 points in a 60-29 Lakeland win Thursday over Green Ridge at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

Madison Billingsley led Green Ridge with 17 points.

Tipton 62, Cole Camp 60 (F/OT)

Alyson Brant collected 24 points in a Tipton overtime road victory Thursday at Cole Camp, 62-60.

Bailey Heimsoth scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Bluebirds, Tessia Balke scored nine and Maddi Cook added seven.

Cole Camp (6-2) hosts Crest Ridge 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Sacred Heart 48, Lincoln 34

McKenna Beeler put up 19 points to lead Sacred Heart past Lincoln, 48-34 Thursday on the road.

Grace Goodwin and Anjanae Williams scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Gremlins.

Sacred Heart (4-4) face Santa Fe 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia for the W-K Shootout.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 71, Lincoln 63

The Gremlins improved to 6-1 and delivered Lincoln’s first loss Friday on the road, 71-63.

Trent Lyles led Sacred Heart with 23 points, Tucker Nicholson had 13 and Teagan Trammell and Colby Young scored 11 apiece.

Boone Kroenke scored a game-high 28 points for Lincoln. Mason Sanders added 10.

Cole Camp 82, Tipton 38

Brady Smith had 26 points, Kendrick Logan scored 18 and Austin Berendzen added 13 points in an 82-38 Cole Camp victory at Tipton.

Kodie Dick and Trenton Pace led Tipton with eight points each.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Tuscumbia 63, New Franklin 42

Zane Clark turned in a 20-point performance Thursday to lead Tuscumbia over New Franklin, 63-42 at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

Green Ridge 55, Lakeland 51

Green Ridge held off a 29-point performance from Hunter Baker to beat Lakeland 55-51 Thursday at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

Alex Ribikh led the Tigers with 16 points.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

