S-C coaches make time for multiple sports

Many Smith-Cotton coaches take on the load of coaching multiple sports during the school year. Some are involved year round since coaching is something they’re passionate about.

Tom Kindle, Parkview Elementary physical education teacher, is an assistant coach for football, wrestling and track. He said coaching multiple sports can be very challenging because it’s so time consuming. The sports he coaches are all unique in their own way. And have different concepts, he said.

“I choose to coach more than one sport simply because I love coaching,” said Kindle. “I honestly feel that is what God put me here to do.”

Kindle said he was fortunate to have coaches who influenced his life greatly, and he wants to do the same for students.

Brian Foster, eighth grade history teacher at Smith-Cotton Junior High, is the head eighth grade football coach and assistant eighth grade basketball coach. He said it is challenging coaching multiple sports because he misses out on many events and devotes endless amounts of time after school for practices.

“I enjoy competition and working with student athletes,” Foster said. “I also have a passion for the sports that I coach.”

Jeremiah Baruxen, ISS teacher at S-C High, is an assistant football coach and the head coach for the freshman boys basketball team. He said that he knows many of his basketball players from them playing football. He said that it can be challenging coaching two sports because there’s no in-between time and you have to stay focused.

“I like both sports and I like to be around the students and succeed,” Baruxen said.

He added that he wouldn’t be able to coach if it wasn’t for his girlfriend. She knows it’s something he loves to do.

Kindle also said that he has a wife who understands why he coaches; he also has three children who are all involved in multiple sports which helps them understand why he coaches and how time consuming it is.

Assistant Coach Tom Kindle, a physical education teacher at Parkview Elementary School, addresses the gold squad before the annual Smith-Cotton Wrestling Black and Gold Scrimmage. Kindle also serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ football and track programs. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MultiSportCoaches1.jpg Assistant Coach Tom Kindle, a physical education teacher at Parkview Elementary School, addresses the gold squad before the annual Smith-Cotton Wrestling Black and Gold Scrimmage. Kindle also serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ football and track programs. Brian Foster, a Smith-Cotton Junior High social studies teacher, serves as head coach for the eighth grade football team and an assistant for eighth grade boys basketball. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MultiSportCoaches2.jpg Brian Foster, a Smith-Cotton Junior High social studies teacher, serves as head coach for the eighth grade football team and an assistant for eighth grade boys basketball.

By Randi Ulmer Smith-Cotton High School

