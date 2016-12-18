Prep Roundup, Dec. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chilhowee 68, La Monte 62

The Vikings put forth its best effort Saturday to overcome Chilhowee, which defeated La Monte by more than 30 points in the Mid-State Tournament last week.

Chilhowee led by as much as 11 and as little as one point Friday, edging La Monte in the end, 68-62 Friday at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

Dakota Plemmons led Chilhowee with 16 points and Hunter Grant finished with 13.

Alejandro Garcia had 17 points and 11 rebounds for La Monte. Gavin Johnson also scored 17, adding six boards.

Zach Weber recorded a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Cole Cave nearly missed a double-double with 9 points and rebounds each.

La Monte faces Kingsville on the road Monday.

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 87, Southwest Baptist 66

Jakob Lowrance led four UCM players in double figures with a career-high 24 points in an 87-66 Central Missouri win over Southwest Baptist on Saturday in Warrensburg. The Mules (7-2, 2-1 MIAA) led by as many as 23.

Central Missouri hosts Culver-Stockton 7:30 p.m. Monday.

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 80, Southwest Baptist 59

Playing at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg for the first time in a month, UCM women’s basketball won its ninth consecutive game, 80-59 Saturday over Southwest Baptist.

Paige Redmond led UCM with 18 points, Sydney Crockett had 14 and Kelsey Williams, who had three 3-pointers, finished with 13 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Northwest Missouri 29, North Alabama 3

The Northwest Bearcats won its record-setting sixth NCAA Division II National Championship in football with a 29-3 win over North Alabama on a snowy day at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kyle Zimmerman threw for 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 of 26 passing, while Randy Schmidt added 96 yards on the ground. Phil Jackson collected 76 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored twice.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

