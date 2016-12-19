Smith-Cotton survives slow start, defeat Warriors 56-49

Much like the yellow school busses carrying high school basketball teams through the newly-frozen Midwest, Smith-Cotton spent the first half of its game with St. Pius X with the engine on, but stuck in park.

This is to say the St. Pius X bus was warm enough for the trip home once the Tigers boys basketball team overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to topple the Warriors, 56-49 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

Derek Gehlken and Zion Buckner led the Tigers with 15 points apiece and Bryson Couch finished with 14 to lead Smith-Cotton in scoring. The Tigers outscored St. Pius X 23-3 in the third quarter and 43-14 in the second half.

Smith-Cotton head coach Bill Barton said he has seen a pattern of patchy performances less than two months into his interim season.

“We go through stretches like that once in a while,” Barton said. “We’ve played some poor halves … Our kids picked up the defensive intensity.”

A comeback effort appeared less and less likely as the St. Pius X lead grew in the first half. Smith-Cotton called its first time out down 7-0 six minutes into the game, and failed to score until 12 seconds remained in the first.

Zach Gwaltney scored his only points of the game and S-C’s lone points of the first quarter cleaning up a Buckner 3-point attempt. The Warriors led 11-2 entering the second quarter and pushed its lead to 29-13 before halftime.

St. Pius X paused action after the Tigers cut the deficit to 10 points, and again after a Buckner basket made it 29-25, Warriors. A Gehlken three brought Smith-Cotton within one point after the break.

The Tigers gripped its first lead in the third quarter, 30-29, after Buckner passed to Kendall Weymuth on the elbow, who then found Keoni Hale at the post. On the next possession, Weymuth put back Hale’s dunk attempt off the glass to cap a 19-0 run.

A rarely practiced man-to-man press consistently forced turnovers in Smith-Cotton’s favor, and Barton said the Tigers ran less offensive sets in the second half. The less-organized freedom was to Smith-Cotton’s benefit.

“We’ve had some games where we don’t score much in a half,” Barton said. “But, you know, we’re sometimes pretty good out there.”

Kyle Taylor’s three with a minute left were the lone Warrior points scored in the third quarter, and Smith-Cotton entered the final period up 36-32.

Tommy Hoambrecker, who led St. Pius X with 20 points, was fresh off a behind-the-back move when Hale stripped him of the ball and dunked it home on a fast break.

Smith-Cotton led 47-42 with less than three minutes remaining when Hale’s breakaway score forced a Warriors timeout.

St. Pius X forward Bobby McCoy exited the game after a technical foul – his fifth personal. Gehlken landed one of two free throws to extend the Tigers’ lead to 50-44 with less than two minutes to play.

The Tigers play a make-up W-K Holiday Shootout game 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose center with Rock Bridge.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Smith-Cotton 44, St. Pius X 33

Christian Finley led S-C with 13 points Monday in a 44-33 win over St. Pius X in Sedalia.

Christian hit a last-second 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 14-12 lead at half.

Blake Gerke scored 10 for Smith-Cotton, Cameron Finley and Jake Thomas added five points each.

Terrance Callaway attempts a layup Monday during a Smith-Cotton win over St. Pius X at home. Derek Gehlken releases a 3-point attempt Monday over a Warriors defender at Smith-Cotton High School. He scored 15 points in a 56-49 win over St. Pius X. Zion Buckner sheds a St. Pius X defender during a 56-49 victory Monday, Dec. 19, against the Warriors.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

