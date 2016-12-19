Prep Roundup, Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cole Camp 42, Crest Ridge 26

The Lady Bluebirds imrpoved to 7-1 with a 42-26 home win over Crest Ridge on Monday.

Tessie Balke led Cole Camp with 10 points and Jenna Harms followed with nine.

Cam Martin finished with eight points for Crest Ridge.

Cole Camp’s junior varsity lost 27-20 in two quarters.

St. Pius X 60, Smith-Cotton 29

Smith-Cotton dropped to .500 (4-4) Monday, Dec. 19 with a 60-29 road loss to St. Pius X.

Monique Grant led the Lady Tigers with eight points and Darby Christian led the team in rebounds with five.

The Lady Tigers junior varsity fell 40-35 in a road game with St. Pius X on Monday.

Akeeya Powell led S-C with 10 points.

Skyline 82, Adrian 32

Skyline defeated Adrian on Monday at the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

McKinsey Mountain finished with 16 points, Lauren Wonters scored 12 and Kaylee Damitz added 11 points for Skyline.

Jenna Shipley led Adrian with 18 points and Bailey Reed followed with 10.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]