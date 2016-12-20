Smith-Cotton seniors sign to collegiate athletic programs

A pair of Smith-Cotton seniors signed letters of intent to particpate in collegiate athletics Tuesday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

Coble to play soccer for State Fair

Smith-Cotton High School senior Jessica Coble on Tuesday, Dec. 20, signed a Letter of Intent to play soccer at State Fair Community College.

Coble, a forward, is a three-year varsity player for the Tigers who has been a two-time All-West Central Conference and All-District selection. In her career to date, she has scored 56 goals and added 14 assists.

“Jessica has excelled during her three years as a starting forward in our program. She is a very talented player who possesses both the skill and athleticism to play her position at a high level,” said S-C girls soccer Head Coach Adam Murray. “She has scored 56 goals through her first three seasons, and I have no doubt she will be able to bring the same goal scoring ability to SFCC next fall.”

Eddie Horn, SFCC soccer head coach, said: “We’re extremely excited to have her. She is a local kid who is an extremely good player. She brings a lot of pace and scoring ability to our front line – something that we desperately needed last year. As we build our team for 2017 she is going to be a great addition.”

Tigers’ Mays signs with Allen Community College

Smith-Cotton High School senior Baxter Mays on Tuesday, Dec. 20, accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas.

Mays, an infielder and pitcher, is a three-time varsity letter winner. He has been named to both the All-West Central Conference baseball team and the All-District team, as well as earning Academic All-State recognition.

“Baxter has been one of the steady building blocks for this program over the last three years,” said S-C baseball Head Coach Kyle Zimmerman. “He has contributed to our success in many different ways. He has been an RBI guy when we need it, a pitcher who can stop the bleeding, and a spark plug that can get the offense going when we’re having an off day. I have no doubt that he will continue to be successful at the next level as he already has the work ethic and the mindset to do so.”

