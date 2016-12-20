Smith-Cotton wrestling fell 58-12 in a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 20 with Jefferson City at the S-C gym in Sedalia.

Izaiah Snyder won by fall 50 seconds into his match against Thomas McCarthy at 195 pounds, Trent Johnson won by forfeit and, in a match between top 5-ranked wrestlers, S-C junior Blake Pomajzl fell 5-0 to Peter Luster at 138 pounds.

Pomajzl, familiar with his opponent, said Luster controlled the match in Sedalia – but Tuesday wouldn’t be the last time the two met.

“He came out and wrestled really quickly,” Pomajzl said. “At the start I had a hard time keeping up with him … As the match went on I thought I started wrestling more of my style of wrestling. For me, this was more to see what he’s like.”

Luster earned two points on a takedown in the first period and increased his lead with an escape to begin the second. The two reset after stalemate in the second and third period, but Pomajzl failed to score before time expired.

Snyder opened the varsity slate with a single-leg takedown on McCarthy, and collected riding time before an eventual pin.

Micheal Laster, who medaled at state for Smith-Cotton last season, fell behind after a throw attempt transformed into a Devonta Finney takedown. Finney led 5-0 before pinning Laster 16 seconds into the second period.

Laster said he struggled against the taller Jefferson City 285-pounder.

“I already knew the guy was bigger than me,” Laster said. “But, you’ve got to come out there and wrestle like you can win no matter what. The guy was huge, he was strong and I got worked a little bit. Jefferson City, they’re pretty good at what they do.”

Smith-Cotton welcomed a handful of first-year wrestlers to the program for the 2016-17 season, many of which to be on-hand at the Smith-Cotton Rookie Roundup on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Laster, a senior who began wrestling his freshman year, said nothing beats time on the mat for an ambitious beginner. His advice for the first-year wrestlers is to never give up.

“It’s one thing to do practices, but it’s a whole other story when you come out, and you’re not wrestling one of your buds,” Laster said. “You have to go out there and take your lickings like a man or guns-a-blazing. Win or lose, you’ve got to do the best you can, or else you won’t improve.”

Tyler Flood works a half nelson hold on a Dawson Schuemann on Tuesday, Dec. 20 during a junior varsity match at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Blake Pomajzl endures a shot from Jefferson City 138-pound wrestler Peter Luster during a dual Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Smith-Cotton High School. Younger Layton grapples with 106-pound opponent Garrett Butel during a 58-12 Jefferson City dual victory Tusday over Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.