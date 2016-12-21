S-C football players make student’s wish come true

Parkview Elementary School student Wilis Soel told his teacher, Alena Robinson, that his Christmas wish was to hang out with a Smith-Cotton football player for an hour. Robinson shared Wilis’ wish with Parkview physical education teacher Tom Kindle, who also is a S-C football assistant coach.

On Wednesday morning, Wilis was surprised when he was greeted by not one, but four S-C varsity players, senior John Carney, junior Zach Gwaltney, and sophomores Brody Kindle and Brandon Neale. The Tigers presented him with a team ball and spent the morning playing games and reading to Wilis and his classmates.

Parkview Principal Stephanie Jackson said, “Wilis was so excited, he was on Cloud 9.”

Parkview Elementary School student Wilis Soel is all smiles after receiving a team football from Smith-Cotton Tigers, from left, Zach Gwaltney, Brody Kindle, John Carney and, front, Brandon Neale. Wilis' Christmas wish was to hang out with a Tigers football player for an hour. Smith-Cotton sophomore Brody Kindle reads to Parkview Elementary students Wilis Soel, left, and Amaye Longie.