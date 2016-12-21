Rock Bridge throttles Smith-Cotton, 72-30

Rock Bridge out-classed Smith-Cotton boys basketball Wednesday at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia in every qualification but state assignment in a 72-30 victory over the Tigers at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, Wednesday’s 42-point rout was postponed by a winter storm that affected traveling conditions and wiped out the slate of W-K Holiday Shootout games.

Dajuan Harris led four Bruins in double-digit scoring with 15 points. Isiaih Mosley finished with 13 points, Ben Cooper scored 12 and Eysan Wiley added 11 points.

Bryson Couch scored a team-high eight points for Smith-Cotton, knocking down four field goals in the final quarter. Zion Buckner added six points, and no other Tiger scored more than four.

Smith-Cotton head coach Bill Barton said that while the Bruins are “by far” the best team the Tigers have played this season, a lack of effort upon realizing that talent gap was disheartening.

“(Rock Bridge) is deep, strong and quick – they’ve got all the tools,” Barton said. “Our kids don’t play against teams like that very often … But, in turn, I thought we laid down.

“I just don’t think they understand the level you’ve got to play at to win. The road don’t get any easier.”

The Tigers (4-5) have a pair of West Central Conference wins and a loss to Clinton entering the new year, and host currently undefeated Center High School in early February – a team that projects to be state-ranked by tournament time.

Smith-Cotton opens 2017 with a road conference game at O’Hara 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 before hosting the McDonald’s Classic 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 against Moberly.

Zion Buckner attempts a shot in the paint Wednesday, Dec. 21, during a 72-30 loss to Rock Bridge at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SC-RockBridge_1.jpg Zion Buckner attempts a shot in the paint Wednesday, Dec. 21, during a 72-30 loss to Rock Bridge at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Bryson Couch manuevers through traffic at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a Wednesday night 72-30 Smith-Cotton loss to Rock Bridge in the W-K Holiday Shootout. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SC-RockBridge_2.jpg Bryson Couch manuevers through traffic at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a Wednesday night 72-30 Smith-Cotton loss to Rock Bridge in the W-K Holiday Shootout. Alex Agueros | Democrat Kendall Weymuth goes up for a shot Wednesday, Dec. 21 in a 72-30 Smith-Cotton loss to Rock Bridge. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SC-RockBridge_3.jpg Kendall Weymuth goes up for a shot Wednesday, Dec. 21 in a 72-30 Smith-Cotton loss to Rock Bridge. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

