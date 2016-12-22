100 wins is just the beginning for Pomajzl

Smith-Cotton junior Blake Pomajzl wrestled eight matches at 138 pounds the weekend of Dec. 16-17 at the Raytown South Holiday Tournament, but one match was more difficult than the rest to maintain a disciplined, match-to-match outlook.

In a major decision over Raytown’s Juan Garcia, his final match of the day, Blake became the first Tiger to reach the 100-match victory milestone in his junior year.

He said he was “very aware” of the approaching century landmark and kept his cool.

“I stayed calm” Blake said. “I didn’t jump to my 100th win and say, ‘this is mine.’ I knew I had to go out there and stay calm.”

Assistant wrestling coach and Blake’s father, Mike Pomajzl, said they’re a wrestling family, 24/7 hours a day and 365 days a year. Blake’s older sister, Michaela, is a contributor at MissouriWrestling.com and covered Blake’s 100th win for the website.

“She is probably Blake’s biggest fan,” Mike said. “She is always there, taking pictures and yelling with the best of them. She’s been doing that since she was itty-bitty.”

Mike said keeping his roles of a coach and father separate are important, but at times themes such as joy, determination and disappointment dance across the borders.

“It’s like turning on a light bulb or turning a key,” Mike said. “When it’s time for wrestling, it’s time. When we’re away from the mat or a dual, we’re father and son.

“Really, I’m never disappointed in him. I know he tries his hardest on the mat. There have been times I’ve been sad, or maybe it was on myself, that I didn’t prepare him better … I don’t bring any of it home, and if I do it’s on a positive note.”

Blake, along with senior Izaiah Snyder, led a young squad of Smith-Cotton wrestlers into the 2016-17 season. He said that while the Tigers are rebuilding, the most effective recruitment tool for Smith-Cotton wrestling has been having fun.

“Last year, we had a lot of seniors graduate, a lot of good seniors and a lot of my practice partners,” Blake said. “The coaches are getting people out … It looks fun to other people. To me, wrestling is a blast. I love practicing. I love coming out here and competing. I hope that other people can see that fun-factor of wrestling, like I do.”

While Blake understands a picture bigger than 100 victories – he looks to medal at state, earn the career takedown record and continue wrestling in college – he is proud that his achievement ties him to Smith-Cotton forever.

“As a Smith-Cotton wrestler, I enjoy representing my school,” Blake said. “To me, wrestling is just how I represent my school. Everyone has their own way to represent their school. I feel like, when I go places people say, ‘hey, that’s Blake Pomajzl from Smith-Cotton.’”

Blake Pomajzl, who earned his 100th match victory Friday, Dec. 16 at the Raytown South Tournament, grapples during a Jefferson City dual match. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3180.jpg Blake Pomajzl, who earned his 100th match victory Friday, Dec. 16 at the Raytown South Tournament, grapples during a Jefferson City dual match. Alex Agueros | Democrat Blake, left, and Mike Pomajzl meet between matches at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Mike, assistant wrestling coach at Smith-Cotton, has coached Blake since his wrestling career began at 4 years of age. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_tsd021616StatePomajzl3.jpg Blake, left, and Mike Pomajzl meet between matches at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Mike, assistant wrestling coach at Smith-Cotton, has coached Blake since his wrestling career began at 4 years of age. File photo

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

