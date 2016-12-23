A woman’s place is behind a gun

You probably don’t know this if television is your primary source of news, but the United States’ Women’s Shooting Team did the country proud at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro this past summer. Ginny Thrasher, a teenager who first picked up a rifle only a few years ago, won the first gold medal of the 2016 games. McKenna Dahl became the first American woman to win a Paralympic medal in shooting. Kim Rhode became the first Summer Olympian in any sport to win an individual medal in six straight Olympic Games. And last, but certainly not least, Corey Cogdell-Unrein became the second woman in Summer Olympic history to win multiple medals in shooting.

Part of the reason I reported that information was to give these outstanding young women their due, but my primary reason was to demonstrate that female shooters from eight years to 80 have real-life heroes to inspire them to either enter or to continue pursuing any shooting or hunting sport they desire.

It’s statistically unlikely that either you or I will raise a daughter who becomes an Olympic medalist, but if our efforts help encourage our daughters to become hunters and/or shooters, we’ll have done them, ourselves and the future of the outdoors a great service.

Ginny Thrasher grew up in a hunting family but never showed any interest in firearms until she was almost a teenager. Then, after an untold numbers of talks with her father, she decided to try deer hunting.

She killed a small buck and was instantly hooked on hunting. A couple of years later–before she entered high school–Ginny went to a competitive shooting event, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Based on my own experience with my daughter, I think the talks Ginny had with her father were the key. Before we moved to Sedalia, Susan hunted rabbits and squirrels, both with her brother and I and on her own. For the first few years after we relocated, I didn’t hunt much except deer, but she never said anything about going with me. Although I was disappointed, I assumed there were simply too many other things for her to do and didn’t say anything to her either.

Flash forward to 2016. Susan announces she’s becoming a deer hunter. She wants to hunt with me opening day, then she’s going to a long-established deer camp in southeastern Missouri for a few days and then back to Sedalia for the second Sunday of the season.

All that’s great news, of course, but why hadn’t we deer hunted when she was in high school and college? “I wanted to,” she said, “but I was afraid I couldn’t handle the recoil. In fact, I want to come over the Sunday before the season opens to make sure I can handle it now.”

Frankly, I was having a very hard time getting my head around the fact that Susan was afraid of anything. She had the aplomb to sing in front of large audiences while she was in grade school. While she was in high school, she broke her nose during the dress rehearsal for a musical set to begin performances at the Liberty Center the following evening and never missed a beat. She went to work for the US Forest Service as a fire fighter after graduating from college and stood toe-to-toe with 100-foot walls of flame far more often than her mother and I would have liked. Does that sound like a woman who’d be afraid of recoil?

The recoil problem was solved quite easily. After some coaching from me, she tried a .243. After a settling shot or two, her dormant marksmanship skills resurfaced, and I wouldn’t have wanted to be a ground hog, let alone a deer, standing downrange from her. She shot my hard-kicking .30/06 equally well. As Investigative Discovery’s crime busting Lt. Joe Kenda says, “Well my, my, my.”

So why is it that a father and daughter who’ve had a storybook relationship since the day she came home from the hospital and whose ability to communicate nonverbally is, at times, uncanny, failed to have had a simple verbal talk about deer hunting 25 years ago?

That’s water under the bridge for us, but maybe it isn’t for you. By all means don’t be pushy, but don’t be overly bashful either. Assuming you’re the kind of dad you ought to be, find out why your daughter isn’t hunting with you. Hopefully you can reconcile the situation as easily as Susan and I could have.

By Gerald Scott Contributing columnist

Gerald Scott can be reached at [email protected]

