Family is theme for departing S-C coaches

On Christmas Day, Chad Harter, who recently stepped down as Smith-Cotton volleyball coach will bounce about the Sedalia area visiting in-laws, brothers and more with his family.

It’s the Holiday flavor of quality time Harter said is bringing him from the court and closer to home.

“I was told to make some changes in my lifestyle,” Harter said about his coaching resignation. “I wanted to make sure I had time for my family, and make some time to do that … On Christmas, we’ll eat some at one place, and eat some more someplace else.”

Harter will continue to teach, but his coaching departure continued an unfortunate trend for Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis, who will have hired his seventh coach in a calendar year, including two volleyball coaches when he replaces Harter.

Davis said he recognizes a perceived pattern of Smith-Cotton coaches weaving in and out of programs.

“(Harter) did a great job,” Davis said. “He seemed to always be taking over a program that was rebuilding, and he would do a great job with them. This time, he just wanted to spend more time with family.

“Smith-Cotton is hard on coaches, but not any harder on coaches than what everybody else is. It’s not like we’re running people out.”

Ryan Boyer, coach of Smith-Cotton football the last three seasons, accepted the activities director and head football coaching position at his alma mater, Warsaw, less than two weeks before Harter’s coaching resignation.

Jonathan Tester replaced Zach Vandevender as Lady Tigers basketball coach for the 2016-17 season. Kyle Zimmerman was promoted from assistant to head Smith-Cotton baseball coach last April to take place of Jud Kindle, who coaches at State Fair Community College.

Brennan Scanlon, who coached Smith-Cotton boys basketball last season, was replaced on an interim basis by Bill Barton with applications still open for a long-term coach.

Harter, who will continue to teach, replaced Darcia Koetting — another current Smith-Cotton teacher.

Davis said he understands a professional pilgrimage back home.

“In coach Harter’s situation, I know he’s taking classes, he’s got a son at home,” Davis said. “We hated to see him go, but you can’t blame a guy for leaving for those admirable reasons. If you’re going to quit coaching, that’s why you quit coaching. I get that.”

Davis said he projects to name a head football coach by the end of January, and hire basketball and volleyball coaches by the beginning of April.

Smith-Cotton football coach Ryan Boyer talks with officials during a 2016 home football game. S-C activities director Rob Davis said he expects to name a football coach by the end of January. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3883-1-.jpg Smith-Cotton football coach Ryan Boyer talks with officials during a 2016 home football game. S-C activities director Rob Davis said he expects to name a football coach by the end of January. File photo Chad Harter listens to his JV volleyball players in a timeout during an Oct. 15 match against Warrensburg in the Smith-Cotton High School gym. Harter stepped down from the head S-C volleyball coaching position on Dec. 6 to spend more time with his family. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_VB.HarterNewCoach-1-.jpg Chad Harter listens to his JV volleyball players in a timeout during an Oct. 15 match against Warrensburg in the Smith-Cotton High School gym. Harter stepped down from the head S-C volleyball coaching position on Dec. 6 to spend more time with his family. File photo

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

