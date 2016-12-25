Note: Bigar’s Stars is based on the degree of your sun at birth. The sign name is simply a label astrologers put on a set of degrees for convenience. For best results, readers should refer to the dates following each sign.

—-

A baby born today has a Sun in Capricorn and a Moon in Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016:

This year your poise and sense of self emerge and convince others that you know what you are doing, even when you really don’t! You often choose not to reveal your feelings. You might feel like a daredevil at times, but you refuse to take any dramatic risks. Emotional and professional success is likely. If you are single, a friendship could play a substantial role in you changing your status. Look to fall 2017 for a special person to walk into your life. If you are attached, the two of you need much more time alone together than in the recent past. These periods kindle and fuel your relationship. SAGITTARIUS sometimes is difficult for you to tolerate.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

**** Reach out to someone at a distance whom you care a lot about. Excitement seems to happen whenever you are around this person. This individual keeps your life from being staid and dull; be happy that he or she is in your life. Tonight: Your instincts might not be the best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

***** Close relating takes you down a new path. You could become anxious, as the fear of the unknown is strong right now. If you relax, you’ll gain a sudden insight. Try not to become disorganized, or you’ll be uncomfortable as a result. Tonight: Walk in someone else’s shoes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

***** You might want to try a different path. You are likely to gain more knowledge if you head in a new direction. In the long run, this path will be more interesting. A conversation could reveal much more of what a higher-up is thinking. Tonight: Say “yes” to a suggestion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

**** Pace yourself, and get as much done as possible. You could have some special arrangements in mind. If your plans involve a New Year’s event, finalize them ASAP. A conversation might not reveal as much information as you would like. Tonight: Off to the gym.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

***** Your love of the good life emerges and might be hard to rein in. Unexpected developments involving communication could cause a problem with someone from a distance. Give this issue some time, and the solution will be clear. Tonight: Tap into your imagination.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

*** You could feel unusually tense when dealing with family. Unexpected events could be the cause of some of the stress. A loved one might be a bit elusive, and perhaps is not aware of how difficult his or her communication style is to follow. Tonight: Hang out close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

*** You exhibit a short fuse, especially with a loved one who has created an unexpected twist or turn. Confusion seems to surround your plans and your schedule. Listen to what a close friend or associate shares, as his or her perspective could be quite helpful. Tonight: Go for mellow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

**** Be aware of your spending, especially now that Christmas is over. You also might have a pile of items to return. A child or loved one absolutely adores all of your attention and wants to keep engaging you in conversation. Friends cannot get enough of you. Tonight: Be playful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

**** Harness your frustration and/or anger. You could be amazed by what you can accomplish and how motivated you can be as a result. Keep pushing toward a goal. Tap into your sense of humor, and your ability to raise others’ spirits will emerge. Tonight: Happy at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

*** Knowing when to be discreet is one of your strong suits. You would be wise to verify what you hear today. A comment made indiscriminately might hurt your feelings. Just let it go; the odds are that it was just an impulsive statement not directed at you. Tonight: Listen to your gut.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

**** You could be in a somewhat changeable situation. A last-minute get-together might add some confusion to your already hectic day. Be flexible rather than stubborn, and the results will be much better. Tonight: Be willing to air out your feelings, even if you feel vulnerable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

**** Others might want to dominate the scene and could demand your help in carrying out certain tasks. Stay centered and be clear about what you must do. Sometimes you give a lot, but it is important not to become drained from the experience. Tonight: A must appearance.

BORN TODAY

Musician Lars Ulrich (1963), musician Chris Daughtry (1979), actress Danielle Cormack (1970)