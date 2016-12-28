Marshall wins pair over Sweet Springs at W-K Holiday Shootout

State Fair Community College hosted eight games Tuesday, Dec. 27 during the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Lincoln boys basketball hosted the Concordia Orioles, and led 73-37 with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, in a 9 p.m. start that did not conclude before deadline.

Stover 64, Versailles 30

Mareena Bielinsky matched Stover’s Jenna Bellis with 18 points, but the Lady Bulldogs limited Versailles to 15 points or less in each half in a 64-30 win to tip off Tuesday’s W-K Holiday Shootout schedule.

Versailles 73, Stover 69

The Versailles Tigers edged the Stover boys basketball team behind 17 points from Shane Randall and 16 points from Jonathon Geier.

Brendan Bauer scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Versailles scored 27 points on 3-pointers, while Stover hit one three in the fourth quarter.

St. Elizabeth 45, Otterville 27

Brooke Struemph scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Lady Hornets 45-27 over Otterville.

Dalanney Stone led Otterville with 16 points.

Marshall 52, Sweet Springs 41

The Lady Owls nursed a 10-point halftime lead in a 52-41 afternoon W-K Holiday Shootout tilt with Sweet Springs on Tuesday.

Sydney Vaught brought Sweet Springs within four points in the fourth with a breakaway jumper at the elbow. She led the Lady Greyhounds with 14 points.

Kassidy Heying scored a team-high 13 for Marshall and Darrien Davis followed with 10.

Marshall 63, Sweet Springs 35

Jace Lance had 14 points, Connor Schulte scored 12 and Jaylen Varner added 10 in a 63-35 win over Sweet Springs at the W-K Holiday Shootout.

Lucas Eberting led Sweet Springs boys basketball with 14 points.

Lance and Trevor Simmons scored five points each in a 13-5 Marshall run to open the game.

The Owls pushed its lead to 30 points with four minutes to play.

Concordia 58, Lincoln 28

The Concordia girls basketball team defeated Lincoln for the fifth-straight year in a W-K Holiday Shootout matchup Tuesday, 58-28.

Madyson Langkrahr scored 19 points to lead Concordia.

Lincoln led 13-2 in the first quarter after scoring on six consecutive possessions. The Orioles switched to a zone defense and cruised to a 32-20 lead by halftime.

Sydney Vaught attempts a layup during a 52-41 Sweet Springs loss to Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. Lucas Eberting is fouled during a layup attempt Tuesday in a loss to Marshall at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

