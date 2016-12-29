Cole Camp boys, girls basketball win shootouts against Rich Hill

Cole Camp and Rich Hill girls basketball played with fragile, insecure leads that untied at threats such as two consecutive buckets, a stray 3-pointer or a shooting foul Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia.

Lady Bluebirds head coach Rick Grunden said the team’s offense – averaging about 50 points per game – played pensive and timid in a 39-32 win over Rich Hill at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.

“We were in our heads,” Grunden said. “As a shooter, it’s just got to be catch and shoot. I call it the Missouri conservation program – it’s all about catch and release.”

Cole Camp (8-2) broke double-digits and led 14-9 in the second quarter after a Bailey Heimsoth basket and Tori Harding 3-pointer. Harding, Heimsoth and Maddi Cook scored six points each for Cole Camp.

Camryn Schear led the Lady Bluebirds with nine points, hitting a pair of field goals to open the second half and keep pace with Rich Hill.

After trailing 15-14 at half, Cole Camp regained control with a full-court press. Grunden said Cole Camp ran two different presses at the Lady Tigers, one more effective than the other. Tessia Balke, who finished with seven points, awarded Cole Camp with a 27-24 edge in the fourth with two free throws and field goals apiece.

With about 30 seconds to play, Alyssa Oelrichs stole a half-court inbounds pass with one hand and worked toward to hoop, drawing a foul. She made one free throw to extend the Cole Camp lead to 35-32.

Rich Hill (6-4) shot 3-for-7 from the charity stripe. Cole Camp was 7 of 14.

The Lady Bluebirds are the top seed at the Stover Invitational and host Green Ridge 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at Stover High School.

Cole Camp 50, Rich Hill 46

The Bluebirds magnified a 4-point lead into double-digits before Rich Hill guard Aadin Humble caught fire, scoring 14 points in the final quarter.

Brady Smith scored 16, Kendrick Logan finished with 14 and Cole Camp (5-4) held on in a 50-46 win Wednesday at the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Building in Sedalia.

In their first game in eight days, Cole Camp head coach Dan Schnell said the Bluebirds were inconsistent.

“We had too many turnovers,” Schnell said. “50-50 balls, they were beating us to pretty much all night, and so on. We were able to get the ball inside.”

While Cole Camp got to the cup, they rarely cashed in on free-throw opportunities. The Bluebirds were 9 of 23 from the charity stripe.

Grunden said Rich Hill may resemble Cole Camp’s next opponent, Russellville, in their athletic ability. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Stover Invitational in Stover.

W-K HOLDAY SHOOTOUT ROUNDUP

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pilot Grove 57, Warsaw 42

Emily Schupp led the Lady Tigers with 20 points.

Tipton 67, Kingsville 35

Alyson Brant had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead four Lady Cardinals that finished with double-digit scoring.

Macks Creek 56, Knob Noster 38

The Lady Panthers trailed by five at half and were led in scoring by Rylee Parrott.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pilot Grove 52, Warsaw 41

Brady Rentel led Pilot Grove with 21 points.

Knob Noster 44, Macks Creek 39

Lucas Rinker finished with 13 points for Knob Noster to fend off Macks Creek.

Cole Camp and Rich Hill girls basketball players struggle for a rebound Wednesday during a 37-32 Lady Bluebirds win at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3408-2.jpg Cole Camp and Rich Hill girls basketball players struggle for a rebound Wednesday during a 37-32 Lady Bluebirds win at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Camryn Schear prepares a jump shot Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a win against Rich Hill at the W-K Holiday Shootout. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3370-2.jpg Camryn Schear prepares a jump shot Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a win against Rich Hill at the W-K Holiday Shootout. Alex Agueros | Democrat Brady Smith lifts a shot over a Rich Hill defender Wednesday in the second half of a 50-46 victory at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3434-2.jpg Brady Smith lifts a shot over a Rich Hill defender Wednesday in the second half of a 50-46 victory at the W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Austin Berendzen drives from the perimeter during a Cole Camp victory against Rich Holl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_3480-2.jpg Austin Berendzen drives from the perimeter during a Cole Camp victory against Rich Holl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2