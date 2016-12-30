Lincoln girls basketball invert Slater, advance at Otterville Holiday Classic

The Lady Cardinal offense came to a screeching halt against a Concordia zone defense Tuesday in a 30-point loss at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.

A third-straight loss prompted two days of practicing cleanly-executed offensive sets before Lincoln’s opening-round game at the Otterville Holiday Classic against the No. 4 seed, Slater.

While the results were not always clean, Sloan Swearingin led nine Lady Cardinals in scoring with 15 points in a 53-35 Lincoln victory Friday at Otterville High School.

Lincoln head coach Cassy Nicolay said hard work paid off Friday.

“We had two pretty tough practices the past couple days,” She said. “We didn’t play as well we should have on Tuesday and I think we had one of those ‘it needs to click moments,’ and it did, and they all worked hard. This was a great group effort. You could see that everyone put in the work.”

Slater led 6-2 after a pair of 3-pointers from Carley and Emilee Grimes. The pair combined for all of Slater’s first-quarter points and 22 points overall.

Swearingin tied the game at 10 with free throws in the first quarter’s closing minute. The Lady Cardinals made 22 of 32 free-throw attempts Friday.

Lyndsey Koll gave Lincoln a 12-11 lead in the second quarter on a successful inbounds set. Lincoln found plenty of room midrange and closer, connecting on just two 3-pointers all game.

After closing the first half with a 9-2 run, Lincoln opened the second with a 9-1 run to force a Slater timeout, leading the Lady Wildcats 36-18.

Korie Faulconer and Paige Bybee scored seven points for the Lady Cardinals, Aleah Paxon finished with six and Blayke Bays added five.

Bybee hit one of two free throws in the third quarter to extend the Lincoln lead to 18 points. The Lady Cardinals led 39-23 entering the fourth.

Both teams played tough through a whistle-heavy matchup. Four Slater players fouled out in a game that totaled 50 combined. Lincoln tallied 21 fouls, and the Lady Wildcats racked up 29.

Nicolay said even in a physical game, her team was confident against team Lincoln beat in last year’s Otterville Holiday Classic.

“Our girls responded well to the physicality, they didn’t let it get to them and it was a good game,” Nicolay said.

The Lady Cardinals (4-7) advance to face the winner between Friday’s 9 p.m. matchup of top-seeded Kingsville or the Marshall junior varsity. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Otterville High School.

Blayke Bays drives to the hoop during the first half of a 53-35 Lincoln victory over Slater at the Otterville Holiday Classic on Friday. The Lady Cardinals advance to play the winner between top-seeded Kingsville and the Marshall Lady Owls junior varsity. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Lincoln-Slater_1.jpg Blayke Bays drives to the hoop during the first half of a 53-35 Lincoln victory over Slater at the Otterville Holiday Classic on Friday. The Lady Cardinals advance to play the winner between top-seeded Kingsville and the Marshall Lady Owls junior varsity. Alex Agueros | Democrat Chloe Reese reads the Slate defense Friday, Dec. 30 at the Otterville Holiday Classic in a 53-35 win against the Wildcats. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Lincoln-Slater_2.jpg Chloe Reese reads the Slate defense Friday, Dec. 30 at the Otterville Holiday Classic in a 53-35 win against the Wildcats. Alex Agueros | Democrat Sloan Swearingin looks to pass Friday in a 53-35 Lady Cardinal victory at the Otterville Holiday Classic. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Lincoln-Slater_3.jpg Sloan Swearingin looks to pass Friday in a 53-35 Lady Cardinal victory at the Otterville Holiday Classic. Alex Agueros | Democrat

Nine Lady Cardinals scored in a 53-35 win at Otterville

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2